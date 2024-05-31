People Are Pointing Out Things That Were Great Back In The Day But Are Really Bad Now, And There Are No Lies Detected

4. "OkCupid. Used to be an innovative dating site with a multitude of features that distinguished it from its competitors. Everything went downhill when the Match group bought it."

–u/Vondarrien

"I met my husband on OKC years ago with a 96% match rating. Recently, when a friend was talking about online dating, I told him to try OKC. I helped him set up his account and was so confused by the redesign, and how it was changing to be more like Tinder. There are so many swipe dating apps that put your face front and center. I loved OKC because I always went straight to the questions section to learn more about the person's personally, which felt very unique in comparison."

–u/TzarineJador

"It used to be the best dating site. Now they all suck unless you’re gorgeous."

–u/Conatus80