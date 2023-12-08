11. "Privacy. Back in the day, the only way someone could know what I was up to was if they physically followed me. Now, my smartphone does that for them."

—u/Little_Addendum8926

"Remember when someone would try to call you, and if you weren't home, they were just out of luck? Miss that. Now, folks get offended when you don't give them your immediate attention."

—u/Chanandler_Bong_01

"There were three ways to reach someone: 1) Call their house and either leave a message, or get lucky and they are home. 2) (Moms only) Stand on the porch and call their full name around 9/10 p.m. 3) Know where they hangout and stop by."

—u/Kiyohara