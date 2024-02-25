It's no secret that it's become much, much harder for young people to get ahead in today's world. Yet many folks in older generations — sometimes our own parents and grandparents — just can't grasp that.
So, we recently asked millennials and Gen Z'ers in the BuzzFeed Community, "What do older generations not understand about income and wealth in today's day and age?" Here are some of their responses:
1. "I just wish they'd acknowledge that they grew up in a different time with less economic instability, and it's not like that anymore. Same goes for finding an apartment/house, finding transportation, etc. There's a reason more of us than ever are living with our parents, and it's not because we aren't trying to get out. It's because we don't have any other options."
—Anonymous
2. "There is no budgeting advice boomers can give us because none of the advice that worked for them can work for us. You can’t 'buy a starter house' when that house costs $500k, and you’re making $50k or less a year. You can’t 'just move someplace cheaper' when your student loan debt is going to follow you, and when that cheaper place also has no jobs and no resources. You can’t 'just make a budget' and 'find places to cut back' when corporate greed has you paying 25% more for groceries and 300% more for housing than we were four years ago."
"In short: Don’t piss on our legs and tell us it’s raining. The crappy economic policies y’all voted for in the '80s are coming to fruition now, and your children and grandchildren are paying the price."
3. "I’m tired of hearing 'it’s all relative' when it comes to working, saving, and getting on the property ladder today. The constant lies about younger generations not working hard enough is such garbage. Both my and my husband's grandparents retired at 60, on final salary pensions as well as state pensions, with a ton of savings because they'd been mortgage-free for nearly 30 years. Our parents have been mortgage-free for 20 years. Average annual salary when our grandparents were starting out was £390, and the average house price was £2,000. When our parents started out, the average wage was £6,000, and the average house was £18,000. Single people could afford to buy properties."
"Now, the average annual salary is £33,000, and the average house price is £306,000 with most minimum deposits being 10%. How is that relative? Crippling rent prices make it even harder to save, along with added debt from student loans. No more final salary pensions, and the retirement age is climbing. They had it so good and are too stubborn to admit it. Instead, they make us think that they had it rough and that we are living the easy life."
—Anonymous
4. "They don't get that we can't just go out and get a job. 'Go to the place, get an application, and turn it in, in person! That's how I did it!' It's almost like they're living frozen in time, when you literally could see help wanted signs in the windows, and you COULD walk into a place and get a job. They don't understand most things are done online, and the résumés are filtered through programs that filter out certain words, phrases, etc. They don't understand the privilege that they grew up with in that way because 'I HAD IT SO HARD.' It's like they genuinely will go out of their way to avoid acknowledging the world is different."
—Anonymous
5. "I see older generations saying that minimum wage is a livable wage. It isn't. Minimum wage hasn't kept up with housing markets. You can't even buy a decent car with the minimum wage in my state. Corporations are putting more work and responsibilities on staff but refusing to pay them accordingly. I would love to see someone from an older generation try to get by in today's world. With corporations cutting jobs to 'save money,' we are destroying employees' mental health and security. Good employees are punished with more work, not rewarded with more pay."
—Anonymous
6. "My mother asks me for grandchildren all the time, but my husband and I can barely afford ourselves. We were hoping to buy a house one day, but the rising prices and ridiculous interest rates killed that dream. We're despairingly behind on retirement savings. We eat at home all the time to try to save money. How the hell could we afford kids? And with the astronomical price of daycare these days? I don't know how people do it unless they're super well-off."
—Anonymous
7. "If we would just tax the billionaires and top-earning companies, we could pay for basically all of the programs they like to say we 'can't afford' — and then some."
8. "Younger workers have had the ladder kicked out from under us. Gig economy jobs with no stability and lots of externalized 'business costs' pushed on to workers have replaced good union jobs. Our college degrees cost way more than what older generations paid, and they do not in any way guarantee a living-wage job. Home prices have skyrocketed, and we are lucky to own even a small condo at the edge of a suburb. Over half of my close friends are renting and planning to be 'forever renters' permanently priced out of home ownership."
"All this, and we are somehow lazy because we refuse to work unpaid hours or expect flexibility at work so we can take care of our physical and mental health. It's wild."
—Anonymous
9. "In my culture, it's common to take care of your parents as they age. Because of this, my mom expects me to support her when she can no longer work. She has no retirement savings and doesn't own a house. But she doesn't understand that I simply don't have the money — I can't even afford a one-bedroom apartment by myself. All she has to look forward to is whatever Social Security and Medicaid can provide. What if she has extensive medical issues as she ages? Will I have to move her into my apartment? How will that impact my relationship with my boyfriend? All of these things weigh on me, but she thinks I'll 'figure it out.'"
—Anonymous
10. "It isn’t the same as when you were young. The value of money has decreased, and the cost of everything has increased, but no provisions were put in place to ensure that wages increase fairly along with those rising costs. In today’s world, buying a property is completely unreasonable unless you have generational wealth or get lucky. In my area, a property is generally over 10 times a person's annual salary, and that salary hasn’t gone up in years while inflation continues to increase and increase. No matter what we do, we are on a hamster wheel that leads nowhere."
"We can save, we can scrimp, we can make the best financial choices and do the best we can in our jobs, but we still end up nowhere. No savings, mountains of debt, and no feasible prospects for ourselves. That is why we are struggling so much as a generation. Your generation does not understand that this is the reality we face: getting paid the same yet every bill going up. And that is with saving and scrimping and doing the best we can, so please explain how it’s harder than when you were younger. And 99% of the time, older generations are responsible for why we are in the position we’re in. There is no accountability for that, and any time there is a possibility that our generation's prospects could be improved, it’s completely shut down by people who have continually made choices that directly disadvantage us and cause even more problems than they already have."
—Anonymous
11. "Due to the rising costs of literally everything in the world, we are paying substantially more for substantially less, whether it's home size, groceries, apartments, cars, etc."
—Anonymous
12. "Tip culture (at least in the US). Many of the jobs that have the opportunity to get tips are paid an hourly amount by the business that's well below livable wage. Yes, it makes things more expensive, and there are some services you feel like there’s no need to tip because they didn’t do much. But that tip is a little extra money for those employees to spend on things other than absolute essentials like rent, food, transportation, etc. I like tipping because I know we’re all just scraping by."
—Anonymous
13. "They do not do simple math on what you would need to earn today to buy the homes, cars, and vacations that they enjoyed at a younger age. Try a simple calculation on a salary in the '80s against the costs of these things then versus what you would need to earn now to have the same purchasing power. Try well over £100,000. In their day, they could do a simple job, and these things were just easily achievable. House prices are now ridiculous and completely unachievable, but the older generations sit in these big homes and don’t have to worry."
"They had the luxury of retiring at 60, and some with very big pensions. How do they think it feels to have our retirement age increased by seven years? To get up every day and work hard, but never have the opportunity to achieve what they easily did? Presently, no political party speaks out against these voters, wonder why. This is a ticking time bomb for today's trapped workers, an unfair and unequal society that will only get worse."
—Anonymous
14. "So much of their economy depended upon the unpaid labor of a stay-at-home wife/mom. Those of us who have to 'do it all' have fewer hours in the day, so we can't just work more."
—Anonymous
15. "At the end of the day, boomers need to understand that they gutted all the programs that helped them back in the day. It was all sacrificed on the altar of the bottom line. So telling us that we just need to 'do as they did' is so obtuse. It's insulting."
—Anonymous
16. "Just because you're poor doesn't automatically mean that you don't work hard."
—Anonymous
17. And finally, "I worked through high school, college, and grad school. I have not taken a vacation that I paid for myself in 12 years (thanks, mom). I have only ever bought used cars. I have a retirement plan. My credit score is incredible. I'm not financially irresponsible. My wages just can't keep up with the times. My car insurance in a sleepy little state with a perfect driving record is over $250/month, and last week I bought a single bag of groceries consisting almost entirely of just vegetables and grains, and it was $85."
"What is the end goal here? Because once the middle class can't afford even the most basic necessities, who's going to keep supporting these ridiculous 'infinite growth' business models? If I can't eat or heat my house, I'm surely not buying your goods or streaming your movies. Can the world run entirely on the purchasing power of the 1%? I don't know, but it feels like we are about to find out."
—Anonymous
Anything else that older generations don't understand about wealth and income in today's world? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.