Last month, I had a blast visiting Amsterdam, London, and Paris. I loved everything from a canal dinner cruise to climbing up to the top of St. Paul's Cathedral to roaming around the Palais Garnier (the opera house that inspired The Phantom of the Opera).
So, I was intrigued when I stumbled on this recent Reddit thread where user u/starsfan6878 asked about tourist attractions that were total disappointments. While these opinions will vary from person to person, it's super interesting to see what folks find overrated! Here are some of the top-voted responses:
I also included responses from Reddit threads here, here, and here.
1. The Leaning Tower of Pisa (Pisa, Italy)
2. The London Eye (London, England)
3. The Gum Wall (Seattle, Washington)
5. Temple Bar (Dublin, Ireland)
6. Bourbon Street (New Orleans, Louisiana)
7. The Peak Tram (Hong Kong)
8. Checkpoint Charlie (Berlin, Germany)
9. Times Square (NYC, New York)
10. Bran Castle (Bran, Romania)
11. Stonehenge (Wiltshire, England)
12. The Chocolate Hills (Bohol, the Philippines)
13. The International UFO Museum & Research Center (Roswell, New Mexico)
14. Las Ramblas (Barcelona, Spain)
15. The CN Tower (Toronto, Canada)
16. Fisherman's Wharf (San Francisco, California)
17. Schloss Neuschwanstein and Schloss Hohenschwangau (Germany)
18. And finally, Plymouth Rock (Plymouth, Massachusetts)
Have you ever visited a tourist attraction that was a total let-down? LMK in the comments below!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.