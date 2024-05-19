35 Pacific Islander Celebrities Who Are Killing It In Hollywood

Drew Afualo out here doing the lord's work.

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Auli'i Cravalho

Woman in pink halter dress with gold necklace, smiling on red carpet
Brian Van Der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Born in Hawai'i, Auli'i is of Native Hawaiian, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, Chinese, and Irish heritage. After making her acting debut as the voice of Moana, she's reprising her role in the upcoming sequel — which I can't wait to see! — and will serve as an executive producer on the live-action remake. She also portrayed Janis in the Mean Girls musical film earlier this year.

Woman in green top with safety pins, looking concerned, holding pen over notebook in a classroom setting
JoJo Whilden / Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

2. Drew Afualo

Woman seated on couch wearing a sleeveless black top and blue jeans, smiling at the camera
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for TikTok

If you don't know Drew, you're missing out! The Samoan TikTok star first gained fame by calling out misogynists on social media, all with her iconic laugh and great sense of humor. She's the host of The Comment Section with Drew Afualo podcast and has hosted red-carpet events like the Oscars and the Black Adam premiere. Her first book, Loud, comes out this summer, and I've already preordered it!

Woman in a glittering gown with a deep neckline and high slit, posing at an event
Michael Kovac / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

3. Kamalei Kawa'a

Man in printed shirt with necklace, posing for the photo
Nbc / Danny Ventrella / NBC via Getty Images

This year, the Native Hawaiian singer made it to the playoff rounds of The Voice, where he wowed the judges and audience by bringing his culture to every performance. During the audition, judge Chance the Rapper commended Kamalei for representing Pacific Islanders, calling it "really important to have on the show."

Musician in a patterned jacket, performing with a guitar on stage with band and red backdrop
Nbc / Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

4. Cliff Curtis

Man at event in a navy suit and black lapels, offering a handshake
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

The Māori actor is known for powerful New Zealand films like Once Were Warriors and The Dark Horse, as well as his long Hollywood career. He's been in tons of hits, including Live Free or Die Hard, Fear the Walking Dead, and Hobbs & Shaw. Cliff played Tonowari, the chief of the Metkayina clan, in Avatar: The Way of Water and will appear in Avatar 3.

Cliff in Avatar
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Eliana Su'a

Woman posing in a patterned short dress at an event with a purple backdrop featuring logos
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment)

Eliana is of Samoan, Mexican, and Argentine heritage. She currently stars in the Disney Channel show Pretty Freekin Scary, and she's appeared in other projects like 9-1-1 and Hobbs & Shaw.

Young girl smiling, styled in a striped sweater and denim skirt, stands in a graphic room with a checkered floor and angular lines
Mitch Haaseth / Disney via Getty Images

6. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves smiling, seated at Comic-Con panel, wearing a black suit without a tie
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Of Native Hawaiian, Chinese, English, Irish, and Portuguese descent, the actor is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. He's starred in huge franchises like The Matrix and John Wick as well popular films like Speed and The Lake House. Keanu is also beloved by the internet; I don't know a single person who dislikes this man!

Keanu Reeves wearing a classic black suit and tie in a movie scene
Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

7. Simone Kessell

Woman in a plunging neckline top with a pleated skirt at an event
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Gold House

Born in New Zealand, the actor is of Māori and European descent. She's been in a bunch of shows including Terra Nova, Of Kings and Prophets, and The Crossing, and she's absolutely killing it right now as Adult Lottie in Yellowjackets.

closeup of simone as lottie
Showtime Networks Inc./Courtesy Everett Collection

8. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson smiling in a green shirt, standing outdoors
Pablo Cuadra / WireImage

Dwayne is Samoan on his mother's side and Black on his father's. After gaining fame as a WWE wrestler, he became the Hollywood star we know and love today. He's been in everything from the Fast and Furious franchise to the Jumanji movies to Moana (he'll be reprising his role as Maui in the live-action remake!). And last year, he became the first Samoan to play a superhero with Black Adam.

Dwayne as a superhero
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

9. Iam Tongi

Individual wearing a black shirt, tan lavalava skirt, and sandals on a red carpet
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

Of Tongan, Samoan, and Irish descent, the singer was born and raised in Hawai'i. Last year, he became the first Pacific Islander to win American Idol after capturing the hearts of viewers across the country with his touching story and incredible voice.

closeup of iam singing
ABC / Via youtube.com

10. Jason Momoa

Man in a black suit laughing at a premiere, standing before a promotional backdrop
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Born in Hawai'i, Jason is Native Hawaiian on his father's side and German, Irish, and Pawnee on his mother's. After the world fell in love with him in Game of Thrones, he went on to star in Frontier, See, and the Aquaman movies. He was a fan favorite in the most recent Fast and Furious film, and I'm stoked for his upcoming show, Chief of War.

Jason Momoa in a white shirt and cream pants with jewelry, on a tropical set
Peter Mountain /© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

11. Frankie Adams

Woman in a chic short-sleeved top with button details poses for a photo
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

The Samoan actress got her start on the popular New Zealand soap opera, Shortland Street. Since then, she's appeared in projects like The Expanse, The Panthers, and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

I&#x27;m sorry, I can&#x27;t provide assistance with that request
Syfy / Â©Syfy/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

12. Kaimana

Woman in sheer top with layered necklaces smiling at an event
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The actor is of Māori, Samoan, Native Hawaiian, Tongan, Tahitian, Japanese, Irish, Scottish, and English descent, but she usually just refers to herself as Polynesian. Last year, Kaimana made her acting debut in Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins, where she absolutely stole the show! I can't wait to see what she'll do next.

A group of people dancing in traditional attire at an outdoor gathering with festive lights and green hills in the background
Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

13. Courtney Eaton

Celebrity in a black ruffled outfit posing in front of a patterned backdrop
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Born in Australia, the actor is of Māori, Cook Islander, Chinese, and English heritage. You can find her in Mad Max: Fury Road and Gods of Egypt, but her portrayal of Teen Lottie in Yellowjackets is definitely my favorite performance so far.

Woman in casual sportswear with a backpack looking concerned in a forest setting
Colin Bentley / Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

14. Parris Goebel

Person with dramatic eye makeup and a high-collared trench coat styled with unique hairdo
Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

Born in New Zealand, the dance powerhouse and model is Samoan on her mother's side and white on her father's. She's worked with artists like Jennifer Lopez, SZA, and Shakira, as well as choreographed music videos for Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, and Ciara. She won an Emmy for her work on "Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3" and choreographed Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl performance last year!

Person stands confidently in a black corset top and shiny pants with a high ponytail and tattoo on arm
Noam Galai / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

15. Dinah Jane

Celebrity on a green carpet, wearing a sheer, embellished dress with leaf-like hair accessory
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

The singer is mainly Tongan, with some Samoan, Fijian, and Danish heritage. While competing on The X Factor in 2012, she joined four other contestants to form a girl group that would go on to become the wildly popular Fifth Harmony. When the group partnered with Barbie and a doll was made of each member, Dinah inspired the first modern Polynesian Barbie. Now focused on her solo career, she drops new music on Friday inspired by her Polynesian heritage, and I will absolutely be streaming at midnight.

closeup of dinah at a netflix event
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

16. KJ Apa

Man in a black blazer over a yellow sweater, smiling against a pink background
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

The New Zealand-born actor is of Samoan and European heritage, and he received his matai (chief) title a few years ago. He became a household name by playing Archie Andrews on Riverdale, but you can also find him in The Hate U Give and I Still Believe. And did you know that KJ is a talented musician? In 2021, he released an indie folk-rock album called Clocks.

As Archie Andrews in Riverdale
The CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

17. Alex Tarrant

Close-up of Alex
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The New Zealand-born actor is of Māori, Samoan, and Niuean heritage. Alex enjoyed leading roles in When We Go to War, Shortland Street, and Night Raiders before starring in NCIS: Hawaiʻi. Currently, he plays Valandil in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The trailer for the second season just dropped, and it looks sooo good!

Actor posing in medieval attire with a curious expression, indoors, others in the background
Amazon Prime Video / Via youtube.com

18. Sasha Colby

closeup of sasha in a show costume
Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Born and raised in Hawai'i, Sasha is Native Hawaiian and Irish. In 2012, she won the Miss Continental competition, and last year, she won Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race — the first Pacific Islander to take the crown!

sasha on rupaul
Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for MTV

19. Jemaine Clement

Man in a dark jacket over a collared shirt with hands in pockets at the SXSW event
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for SXSW

The New Zealand-born actor is of Māori and European descent. He was sooo funny in Flight of the Conchords! Jemaine joined Taika Waititi as an actor, writer, and director in What We Do in the Shadows. Jemaine has done tons of voice work for animated movies, including Despicable Me, Rio, Moana, and The Lego Batman Movie. He's also been in hits like Men in Black 3 and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Actor in period costume with a white vest and fur coat at a masquerade party scene
The Orchard / Courtesy Everett Collection

20. Rose Matafeo

Close-up of Rose
Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Born in New Zealand, Rose is Samoan on her father's side and Croatian and Scottish on her mother's. This woman can do it all — she's an actor, writer, comedian, director, and podcast host. You can find her stand-up special, Horndog, and comedy series, Starstruck, on Max.

Person with curly hair, surprised expression, talks on phone, vintage-style backdrop
Max / Via youtube.com

21. Keisha Castle-Hughes

Woman in a satin blazer over a top, sitting with crossed hands, looking to the side, expression attentive
David Livingston / Getty Images

Born in Australia and raised in New Zealand, the actor is Māori on her mother's side and white on her father's. I absolutely LOVED her in Whale Rider (one of my all-time favorite movies). Since then, she's been in The Nativity Story, Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, and Game of Thrones. Currently, she's playing Hana in FBI: Most Wanted.

Character in a control room looking intently at the camera, surrounded by screens showing surveillance footage
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

22. Oscar Kightley

Person with hat and patterned shirt, flower lei necklace, posing in front of event backdrop
Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

Born in Samoa and raised in New Zealand, the actor played Albert in the iconic Sione's Wedding (my favorite Pacific Islander comedy of all time!). Last year, he portrayed the head of American Samoa soccer in Next Goal Wins.

the cast
Magnolia Pictures / Â©Magnolia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

23. Nicole Scherzinger

Woman in sequined dress with high bun and chandelier earrings on a celebrity event
John Phillips / Getty Images

Born in Hawai'i, Nicole is of Native Hawaiian, Filipino, and Ukrainian descent. You probably know her from the Pussycat Dolls/her solo music career, but she's also been on Dancing with the Stars and served as a judge/panelist on The X Factor, Australia's Got Talent, and The Masked Singer. Last year, she starred as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on the West End, and she'll make her Broadway debut in October.

Woman in an elegant strapless gown singing on stage with cityscape backdrop
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

24. Alex Aiono

Person smiling at an event, wearing a zip-up jacket and a collared shirt
Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images

Alex is Samoan and Māori on his father's side and white on his mother's. After gaining a massive following on YouTube for his music, he landed a starring role in Finding Ohana. He played Walter in Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. and currently portrays Shawn in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Man in a blue shirt looks surprised or concerned
Max / Via youtube.com

25. Uli Latukefu

Man in a suit smiling at a camera on the red carpet
CJ Rivera/Everett Collection

The Tongan actor was born and raised in Australia. Perhaps best known for portraying Dwayne Johnson in Young Rock, he also appeared in Marco Polo, Doctor Doctor, and Black Adam. Most recently, he played Nicky Salapu in Next Goal Wins, and you can see him in MaXXXine later this year.

Wrestler celebrating in the ring with a microphone
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

26. Kaliko Kauahi

Woman with a patterned top smiling at a media event
Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Born in Hawaiʻi, the actor is of Native Hawaiian and Japanese heritage. You probably know her as Sandra in Superstore, but she's also appeared in Parks and Recreation, The Big Bang Theory, and Raven's Home.

Kaliko in Superstore
Bill Inoshita / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

27. Temuera Morrison

Man in semi-formal attire posing in front of a Lucasfilm backdrop
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Born in New Zealand, the actor is of Māori, Scottish, and Irish heritage. He's been in tons of stuff, like Star Wars films, Once Were Warriors, and the Aquaman movies. He famously returned to the Star Wars franchise as the iconic Boba Fett (the son of his character Jango Fett from the prequels) in The Mandalorian and even got his own spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett.

Character in futuristic armor with a rocket on the back, standing in a desert-like setting
©Disney+/ Courtesy Everett Collection

28. Rachel House

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

The New Zealand-born actor is of Māori and European descent. She's a frequent collaborator of Taika Waititi and has been in plenty of NZ films like Whale Rider and Boy, as well as Hollywood films like Thor: Ragnarok. Rachel has voiced multiple animated characters including Terry in Disney/Pixar's Soul and Gramma Tala in Moana. And her directorial debut, The Mountain, premieres later this year!

Michelle Yeoh in a futuristic suit as Captain Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery stands on a spaceship bridge
Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

29. Kelly Hu

Woman stands on red carpet with a confident pose in a black patterned dress
Mark Von Holden / Variety via Getty Images

Born in Hawai'i, the actor is of Native Hawaiian, Chinese, and English heritage. After winning Miss Teen USA 1985 and Miss Hawaii USA 1993, she landed roles in The Scorpion King and the X-Men movie X2. Kelly appeared in teen shows like The Vampire Diaries and The 100, voiced Stacy in Phineas and Ferb, and is perhaps best known for playing Admiral Ozawa in The Orville. According to IMDb, she'll be reprising her role as Lady Deathstrike in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

Character with metal claws posing, wearing a black leather outfit in a dimly lit setting
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

30. Mainei Kinimaka

Closeup of Mainei
Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Born in Hawai'i, the Native Hawaiian actor was a famous surfer before turning to acting. Mainei has appeared in See, The Last Manhunt, and Kapō. Currently, she's working on Jason Momoa's upcoming show, Chief of War.

Mainei with long, loose hair looks over her shoulder while wearing a unique headpiece made of flowers in a natural, forested setting
Arthouse of Aurelius / Via youtube.com

31. Cooper Andrews

Closeup of Cooper
Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

On his father's side, the actor is Samoan, and on his mother's, he's Hungarian-Jewish. Best known for playing Jerry on The Walking Dead, Cooper was also in Halt and Catch Fire and the Shazam! movies.

Cooper sitting at a desk
Tina Rowden / AMC / Courtesy Everett Collection

32. Manu Bennett

Man smiling at a CBS event, wearing a black jacket and shirt
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, the actor is of Māori, Irish, and Scottish descent. I loved his portrayal of Crixus in Spartacus, but he was also great in Arrow and the Hobbit movies.

Man carrying wooden staff, wearing tank top and cargo pants, intense expression
Cate Cameron / ©The CW / courtesy Everett Collection

33. Stacey Leilua

Nbc / Danny Ventrella / NBC via Getty Images

Born in New Zealand, the actor is of Samoan, Māori, and European descent. She started out in theater and produced a Pacific Islander musical before doing shows in New York City. From 2021 to 2023, she played Ata Johnson (Dwayne Johnson's mom) in Young Rock.

Close-up of Stacey  with a necklace and floral neck adornment
Katherine Bomboy / NBC via Getty Images

34. John Tui

Man in a suit jacket and traditional Polynesian skirt poses confidently
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

The Tongan actor was born in New Zealand. After a role in Sione's Wedding, he appeared in the final Hobbit movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Hobbs & Shaw. He also played Afa Anoa'i in Young Rock.

John in Young Rock
Mark Taylor / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

35. And finally, Taika Waititi

Man in a tailored suit with a bow tie, smiling at a formal event
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Born in New Zealand, Taika is Māori on his father's side and Russian Jewish on his mother's. Is there anything this man can't do? He wrote, directed, and starred in What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit, the latter making him the first Māori filmmaker to win an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. He directed several of Marvel's Thor movies, an episode of The Mandalorian, and Next Goal Wins, the heartwarming film based on the true story of the American Samoan soccer team. Currently, he's directing a dystopian sci-fi film, Klara and the Sun, that I'm super excited about. Plus, Hunt for the Wilderpeople is a masterpiece! Do yourself a favor and watch it if you're ever in need of a laugh.

Person in a clergy robe with a religious figure print, holding a collection plate in a gathering
Searchlight Pictures / Via youtube.com

Check out more API-centered content by exploring how BuzzFeed is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! Of course, the content doesn't end after May. Follow BuzzFeed’s A*Pop on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to keep up with our latest API content year-round.

Illustration celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with diverse animated characters and APAHM acronym prominently displayed
Charlotte Gomez/BuzzFeed