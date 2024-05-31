In my opinion, the pe’a or malu is the worst cultural practice you can steal from Samoans. But I don't approve of non-Polynesians getting the modern tattoos either — though Polynesians are not a monolith, and some might have different views on this depending on their upbringing and island. Done with a tattoo machine, the modern tats are the ones people are probably most familiar with as they’re part of many Polynesian cultures and can be done on many parts of the body. Every symbol still has meaning, passed down from our ancestors to us, so it just doesn't make sense for non-Polynesians to wear them on their skin.