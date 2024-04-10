17 Movies With Unhappy Endings That People Still Love

"Best movie I never want to watch again."

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, Reddit user u/DudewithCoolusername posed the question, "Which is your favorite movie that does not have a happy ending?" Here are some of the top-voted responses:

1. Dead Poets Society

View this video on YouTube
Buena Vista Pictures

"Incredible movie that introduced me to Robin Williams' more serious acting. I cried seeing him crying at the end when he heard the news, and another round when he left the class at the end."

u/Nafeels

"That beautiful film was warning us about toxic masculinity 40 years ago."

u/ConsiderationSea1347

2. Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

View this video on YouTube
Focus Features

"I went to the theater to see a Steve Carell comedy and came home with a lifelong existential crisis."

u/-kilgoretrout-

"I wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes a cult classic one day."

u/8_bit_brandon

3. The Green Mile

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros.

"My friends and I watched this movie. It's with Tom Hanks, and we knew it would be sad. But hell, we were all sobbing the whole movie and cried in the end. Great movie but would never watch again."

u/a3rt3m1s

4. The Time Traveler's Wife

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros.

"How heartbreaking when he comes out of the forest, and she races out to see him. Always trying to catch a moment with a lost loved one is almost worse than just being able to move on."

u/Seanathan65

5. Stand By Me

View this video on YouTube
Columbia

"I was depressed to find out almost all of the kids grew up to have their lives derailed. When he types, 'I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12. Jesus, does anyone?' in the typewriter, that one hit me so hard."

u/MTVChallengeFan

6. Cast Away

View this video on YouTube
20th Century Fox

"As sad as it is that he doesn't end up with her, I love it because it's much more realistic."

u/tpierce071

7. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

View this video on YouTube
Focus Features

"Underrated movie. It's a sad ending when you realize that if you forget all your mistakes, you’re just going to make them all over again, and living with the pain is inevitable."

u/Annual_Rooster5678

8. The Fox and the Hound

View this video on YouTube
Disney

"Yeah, yeah, they‘re not enemies anymore, but that deep friendship is gone and will never return. It died alongside their childhood, and it makes me cry just thinking about it. They are now strangers living in different worlds with only their memories, thinking, You know my best buddy from years ago? Hope he's good."

u/JAR_Melethril

9. Requiem for a Dream

View this video on YouTube
Artisan Entertainment

"Best movie I never want to watch again."

u/red-eee

10. Uncut Gems

View this video on YouTube
A24

"It came out of nowhere. What a wild movie. I could literally feel my heart beating faster the whole time!"

u/eyenation

11. Seven

View this video on YouTube
New Line Cinema

"Perfect ending. Brad Pitt put a clause in his contract that the studio couldn't change the ending even if it didn’t test well. That movie would have sucked if the ending were any different. Well played, Brad, well played."

u/juliango

12. Bridge to Terabithia

View this video on YouTube
Buena Vista Pictures

"Not fun fact: The story is based on a true story that happened to the author's son and his friend. The girl in real life died from being struck by lightning, but the publishers thought that was too fantastical so it was changed to drowning. Then, the son of the author grew up and wrote the screenplay for the film based on his childhood."

u/Anti-waxxer

13. Gladiator

View this video on YouTube
DreamWorks

"It's kind of a sad ending, but probably the only ending Maximus would have wanted after the death of his wife and kid."

u/HacksawJimDGN

"That's what gets me. He tries so hard and is only really whole when he's with his family."

u/arkayer

14. The Truman Show

View this video on YouTube
Paramount

"Without thinking about it, it looks like a happy ending. But when you think about it, you realize Truman will never have a normal life."

u/Phyclops_

"Even if he could live a normal life afterward, he will never get back everything that was taken from him."

u/Priest_of_Heathens

15. Gone Girl

View this video on YouTube
20th Century Fox

"Saw this in the theater, and there was dead silence after the end."

u/YogiAU

"What’s scary is that the book ending is infinitely more fucked up. Movie Amy is tame compared to Book Amy."

u/Paddock9652

16. The Departed

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros.

"What a great movie and a shocking ending."

u/mrchuckles5

17. And finally, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

View this video on YouTube
Walt Disney Studios / Motion Pictures

"Cried like a baby at the end. Great movie though, and very eye-opening."

u/BlackCloudWrecker

"I watched that with a friend at their insistence. I was sobbing throughout. Completely inconsolable. I will never watch it again. I don't think my heart can take it."

u/Eormet

What's your favorite movie that doesn't have a happy ending? LMK in the comments below!

Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.