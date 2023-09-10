7. "I was with my boyfriend for 11 years, from the time we were 18. Over the years, our sex life dwindled from consistent to seldom to nothing, and even basic affection dried up. He always said he felt bad that we weren't having sex, but at the same time, never initiated it. We never cuddled, and he never kissed me."

"I realized that we had a problem and made continual efforts to seduce him. I bought a sexy lingerie outfit, and when I put it on and showed it to him, the reaction I got was 'Why did you buy that?' I was so hurt and felt that there was no spark left in our relationship, and that while we were still good friends, we weren't compatible as lovers, and that I deserved better. He made me feel so undesirable and ugly. After we broke up, I met an amazing man who makes me feel so sexy and loved, and I feel so lucky every day that I met him."

