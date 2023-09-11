"She Yelled At Her Assistants And Constantly Stormed Off Set": People Who've Met Celebs Are Revealing What They're Actually Like

"I worked for Harrison Ford's son, Ben, in his restaurant. I was 14 at the time and a busser. As I was pouring everyone their water, I got to the person sitting right next to Harrison, and the water pitcher spilled everywhere. I start apologizing profusely. Harrison was laughing and told me that it was okay, don't worry about it. He was very nice about the whole thing."