It's so heartwarming when you run into a celebrity and realize they're just as cool IRL as they seem on screen. A few years ago, I met Danny Trejo outside his donut shop in LA. We danced together for a minute, and when I turned to leave, he asked if I wanted a picture. A total sweetheart!
On the flip side, I can imagine how disappointing it must be when a celeb you love isn't as awesome as you thought. Well, Reddit user u/Feroset recently asked, "What celebrity were you most surprised to find out was a jerk IRL?" To balance out the negativity, I also included comments from folks who had great experiences with celebs. So, here are 27 celebrities who are apparently either awesome or awful:
I included responses from Reddit threads here, here, and here. Also, these are just responses from random people on the internet, so take everything with a grain of salt!