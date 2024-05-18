"My art now is a continuation of that love of expression of femininity for me. My identity is still a work in progress to this day, but it’s no longer a struggle or something I feel the need to explain, thanks to the beautiful people around me. It can be a little shock to my system sometimes to have strangers understandably (due to how I look perhaps) reduce me to a white, cis man, but my queer identity is my own, and that’s not something that can ever be stripped away from me."