I Recently Turned 30 Years Old — Here Are 15 Life Lessons I Wish I Learned Sooner

2. And don't bother comparing yourself to others in general.

As the saying goes, "Some people are born on third base and go through life thinking they hit a triple." Maybe your friends have successful careers, fancy cars, or big houses. And sure, they might have worked hard and made sacrifices to get there. But did their parents pay their college tuition? Did they inherit a ton of money? Did they live at home rent-free until they saved up a downpayment? There are so many people who are afforded all kinds of advantages, some that you might not be aware of. So, don't worry that you're falling behind when you look at them. Only measure yourself against previous versions of you. Have you made progress toward your goals since last year? Are you a better, kinder person than you were five years ago? That's what matters.

Of course, that's super hard to remember in the moment! I was pretty bummed to turn 30 and not be a published author like I always dreamed I'd be at this age. But I recently found a writing group that really motivates me, and I've already written way more than last year! So, maybe I'll be published at 32 or 33 instead (fingers crossed), and that'll be just as awesome.