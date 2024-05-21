It's a sad day for all the singles out there — Jason Momoa is officially taken!
Yesterday, the 44-year-old hard-launched his relationship with 32-year-old actor Adria Arjona. The two starred together in Sweet Girl, Netflix's 2021 action thriller movie.
On Instagram, Jason shared pictures from a recent trip. In the caption, he wrote, "Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j."
In one image, he hugged Adria from behind as they sat at a restaurant. They laughed side-by-side with the ocean behind them in another picture, which she shared on her Instagram story with two heart emojis.
Earlier this month, the Aquaman actor spoke about his dating life at a Comic-Con festival in England. "I'm very much in a relationship," he told a fan who asked if he was single. "You'll find out very soon... I've been in a relationship for a while. I'm just really enjoying privacy 'cause back in the day, no one gave a fuck, and now everyone does, but I'm still the same guy. It's been really nice because everyone has kind of [left me alone], but — yeah, thank you very much."
The news comes three and a half years after Jason separated from Lisa Bonet. In January 2022, they shared a joint statement announcing their split after nearly 17 years together and almost 5 years of marriage. Lisa officially filed for divorce earlier this year, listing their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020. They share two children: 16-year-old Lola and 15-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.
According to People, a source close to Jason said, "He cares about [Adria]. It's real. She's good to him — and a lovely and genuine person and real like he is. She has a good sense of humor and is easy to be with. They relate to each other."
Wishing you all the happiness in your new relationship, Jason!