Earlier this month, the Aquaman actor spoke about his dating life at a Comic-Con festival in England. "I'm very much in a relationship," he told a fan who asked if he was single. "You'll find out very soon... I've been in a relationship for a while. I'm just really enjoying privacy 'cause back in the day, no one gave a fuck, and now everyone does, but I'm still the same guy. It's been really nice because everyone has kind of [left me alone], but — yeah, thank you very much."