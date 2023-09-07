People Are Sharing How They Escaped Poverty, And It Really Shouldn't Be This Hard

4. "I was 100% on a path to just working menial labor-intensive jobs all my life in a shitty small town. An older guy who was a friend of a friend asked me three really important questions. 1.) Are you happy in the city you live in? 2.) Are you happy with the job you are in? 3.) Are you happy with how much you are getting paid? The answer as a 20-year-old kid was 'hell no' to all three. He asked what I was doing in a town I hated, working a job I hated, making money I hated. It clicked for me."

"I made my way to the next biggest town near me, sleeping on sofas and barely surviving for a few months until I got another shit job. But the fact that I was now in a city I liked changed a lot. Everything felt more possible — I changed something drastic in my life that made me happy. After six months, I said fuck it and applied for call center jobs that I naively thought only community college graduates could work at and got a job that paid $5–$8 more than minimum wage. Again, it really showed me that I had control over my life, and I just needed to 'make the jump.'

From there, I just kept climbing and staying hungry. I have never had a safety net, and I think that helps a lot. I'm by no means rich or outlandishly successful, but I can do what I want, when I want, and not stress out. More than I can say for all the people I grew up around."



—u/coreyrude