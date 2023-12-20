1.
This person who wanted someone to deep clean their house in exchange for letting them do it live on social media:
2.
This person who wanted a free live-in nanny...
3.
This person who wrote an Operation Santa letter asking for a red Cadillac:
4.
This person who wanted to take over someone's kitchen and kick them out of it:
5.
This person who wanted coats for her granddaughters — as long as they're not from Walmart:
6.
This person who wanted labor in exchange for "teaching":
7.
This person who wanted someone to carry musical equipment around all day:
8.
This person who wanted a band to perform at her wedding — but it's all good because she "pays in influence":
9.
This person who asked for cough medicine — but only brand-name, please:
10.
This person who wanted a $500 phone as a donation or in exchange for services...
...and thought their religion meant they should get it for free...
...but decided the seller was "selfish" for saying no:
11.
This person who wanted a dog trainer to donate their time and energy, just because:
12.
This person who wanted someone to take care of their horses:
13.
This person who wanted a (preferably blue) Prius from their local Buy Nothing group:
14.
This person who wanted a couch (with specific requirements, of course):
15.
And finally, this person who actually got a free gift with their order...
...then demanded a "refund" for the value of the gift:
Whew! Lots of entitled people in 2023. Let's hope we see far less of this crap in 2024!