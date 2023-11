Dwayne Johnson Said Multiple Political Parties Asked Him To Run For President

Well, Trevor Noah brought up the aforementioned poll to Dwayne during the first episode of the What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast. "I remember seeing that," the formerhost said. "I was like, 'Damn.' I mean, it either means you are the paragon of what people would hope a leader would be, or it means things have gotten so bad that they are like, 'We need somebody who's going to come in here and lay the smackdown on everybody.'"