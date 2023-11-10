Skip To Content
    Dwayne Johnson Said Multiple Political Parties Asked Him To Run For President

    "At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run."

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know Dwayne Johnson. Former WWE star. The guy who put Samoa on the map for Americans. One of the biggest actors in Hollywood. And...drumroll, please...our future president?

    The idea of The Rock running for POTUS is nothing new. You might remember the 2021 poll where a whopping 46% of Americans said they'd support a presidential bid from Dwayne.

    The TV show inspired by his life, Young Rock, is even formatted as flashbacks from his early years while he runs for president in 2032.

    Well, Trevor Noah brought up the aforementioned poll to Dwayne during the first episode of the What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast. "I remember seeing that," the former Daily Show host said. "I was like, 'Damn.' I mean, it either means you are the paragon of what people would hope a leader would be, or it means things have gotten so bad that they are like, 'We need somebody who's going to come in here and lay the smackdown on everybody.'"

    Dwayne said he was "blown away" and "really honored" by the poll before revealing a surprising update. "I’ll share this little bit with you: At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run and if I could run."

    While the 51-year-old didn't share which political parties reached out to him, he called it "a big deal." He continued, "It came out of the blue. It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road, that I would be a real contender."

    "It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate."

    Despite the interest from political parties, the actor said his priority right now is his family. He's the father of three daughters: 22-year-old Simone, 7-year-old Jasmine, and 5-year-old Tiana.

    "I know what it's like to have that separation and not be there for the birthdays, not be there for the pickups, the drop-offs and everything else." He admitted that his wrestling career often took him away from Simone, and he doesn't want to repeat the past with his youngest daughters.

    He shared, "That was one of my primary discussions with the parties, who were ultimately like, 'Yeah, but the other ones have done it like this.'"

    While a presidential bid appears to be off the table for now, he didn't rule out a future campaign. "If that's ultimately what the people would want, then of course I would consider it," he concluded.

    Dwayne has called himself a "political independent and centrist" and has "voted for both parties in the past." He supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the previous election.

    Naturally, people on social media had thoughts! Some folks seemed to support the idea:

    While others weren't a fan:

    And of course, there were lots of jokes:

    This tweet was obviously a joke, but it's worth noting that Dwayne did reach out to the Grevin Museum to have the skin color of his wax statue improved.

    Do you think Dwayne Johnson would make a good president? Share your thoughts in the comments below.