    9 Celebs Who Married Three Times Or More, And 9 Celebs Who Only Married Once

    Larry King married eight times to seven women before his death.

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Four times: Jennifer Lopez

    three slides of  j.lo with her different partners
    Albert Ortega /  Joe Buissink /  Steve Granitz / Getty Images

    Her first husband was producer Ojani Noa, whom she married in 1997 and divorced 11 months later. 

    In 2001, she married dancer Cris Judd, but they called it quits after nine months.

    She began dating Ben Affleck in 2002 and got engaged that year. They called off their 2003 wedding four days before the event and broke up in 2004.

    She married Marc Anthony in 2004; the couple had two kids before announcing their split in 2011. 

    After two years of dating, she was engaged to baseball player Alex Rodriguez. They postponed their wedding several times during COVID and broke up in 2021.

    A month later, Bennifer was back. The couple got married last year.

    2. One time: John Legend

    closeup of him and chrissy teigen at an event
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    In 2006, he met Chrissy Teigen on the set of his music video for "Stereo." They hit it off and made their red carpet debut in 2008; three years later, they got engaged. In August 2013, John released the song "All of Me" — written about Chrissy — and they married the following month. The couple has four children.

    3. Five times: Nicolas Cage

    five photographs of him with each partner
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / LUCY NICHOLSON/ Elisabetta A. Villa/J oe Scarnici/ Michael Kovac / Getty Images

    In 1987, he met Patricia Arquette at a restaurant and proposed to her that night. They dated but broke up when it was too fast for her; she ended up calling him in 1995 when she was ready for marriage, and they tied the knot that year. Their divorce was finalized in 2001.

    At a 2000 party, he met Lisa Marie Presley; they married in 2002 and filed for divorce only three months later.

    In 2004, he met 19-year-old Alice Kim at the restaurant where she worked as a server. They were wed two months later, and they had a child the following year. The couple separated in 2016.

    After a year of dating, he and makeup artist Erika Koike wed in Las Vegas in 2019. Just four days later, the actor filed for an annulment, claiming they were both intoxicated and she'd withheld her criminal history. He was granted a divorce after three months.

    In 2021, he married Riko Shibata, whom he met in Japan while filming Prisoners of the Ghostland. They welcomed their first child together last year.

    4. One time: Jessica Alba

    closeup of her and cash dressed up for an event
    John Shearer / Getty Images

    She met Cash Warren in 2004 while filming Fantastic Four and called her best friend to say she was going to know him for the rest of her life. In 2007, they announced that they were expecting and got engaged shortly after. A month before the birth of their first child, they spontaneously married at the Beverly Hills courthouse. They went on to have two more children and celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary this year.

    5. Three times: Kim Kardashian

    kim and kris humphries and kim and kanye
    Kevin Mazur / John Shearer / Getty Images)

    When she was just 19, Kim married music producer Damon Thomas. They split three years later in 2003.

    She started dating NBA player Kris Humphries in 2010, and they got engaged and married the following year. Only 72 days later, the couple called it quits.

    In 2012, Kim began dating Kanye, and they welcomed their first child a year later. They tied the knot in 2013 and had three more kids before she filed for divorce in 2021.

    6. One time: Jesse Tyler Ferguson

    closeup of the two in suits for an event
    Charley Gallay / Getty Images for The Human Rights Campaign

    During the early days of Modern Family, he met Justin Mikita at the gym. They loosely stayed in touch on social media until running into each other at the gym again, and the couple started dating in 2010. Justin, a lawyer and activist who worked for the American Foundation for Equal Rights, asked for Jesse's help in lobbying for the legalization of same-sex marriage, and they founded the nonprofit Tie the Knot (now renamed Pronoun) to raise money and awareness for LGBTQ issues. The couple married in 2013 and share two children.

    7. Three times: Tom Cruise

    side by sides of him with each partner
    Jim Smeal / Vinnie Zuffante/ Robert Evans / Getty Images

    One year after they met, he married Mimi Rogers in 1987. They called it quits three years later.

    The same year, he started dating Nicole Kidman, whom he met on the set of Days of Thunder. They tied the knot in 1990 and adopted two children before divorcing in 2001.

    In 2005, he famously jumped on a couch to profess his love for Katie Holmes on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The couple welcomed a child in 2006 and married six months later in Italy. Katie filed for divorce in 2012.

    8. One time: Beyoncé

    her and jay z posing in the grass
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

    She met Jay-Z when she was 18, and they were friends for a year and a half before they began dating. In 2002, Jay-Z released "'03 Bonnie & Clyde" featuring Beyoncéand they made their red carpet debut in 2004. The couple collaborated on several additional songs together including "Crazy In Love" and "Upgrade U" before secretly marrying in 2008. They share three children.

    9. Four (or five?) times: Pamela Anderson

    her with three different partners
    S. Granitz/ Kevin Mazur/ Denise Truscello / Getty Images

    In 1994, she met Tommy Lee at a New Year's Eve party. Two months later, they connected over the phone, and Pamela said she was about to fly to Cancún. Tommy invited himself, and 96 hours later, they married on the beach. They welcomed two sons before their 1998 divorce.

    In 2000, she started dating Swedish model Marcus Schenkenberg. The couple got engaged but broke it off in 2001.

    Shortly after that, she started dating Kid Rock. They got engaged in 2002 but called it quits the following year. In 2006, they ran into each other on a mutual friend's yacht and decided to give their relationship another chance. They married and filed for divorce that same year.

    In 2007, she married poker player Rick Salomon in Las Vegas. Two months later, they separated, and their annulment was granted in 2008. They reunited and wed a second time in 2014, but Pamela filed for divorce six months later.

    In 2020, it was widely reported that she secretly wed producer Jon Peters in a Malibu ceremony. Just 12 days later, she announced their split. According to the LA Times, their marriage license was never formalized, and Pamela has stated they were never legally married.

    On Christmas Eve of 2020, she married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. Just over a year later, she filed for divorce.

    10. One time: Henry Golding

    him and his wife on the red carpet
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Before he became a household name with Crazy Rich Asians, Henry met Liv Lo at a 2010 New Year's Eve party. After making eye contact from across the room, she asked, "Why haven't you said hello to me yet? I'm leaving tomorrow, and you're never going to see me again. What are you going to do about it?" They started dating and were engaged four years later. They married in 2016 and have two kids.

    11. Three times: Eva Longoria

    her with her 3 different partners
    Arun Nevader/ Mirek Towski/  Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    She married Tyler Christopher in 2002, and they split two years later.

    In 2004, she met NBA player Tony Parker, and they dated for two years before getting engaged. In 2007, they tied the knot in Paris. Three years later, she filed for divorce after reportedly finding hundreds of text messages on his phone from another woman.

    In 2013, she started dating businessman José Bastón. He proposed while they were on vacation in Dubai in 2015, and they tied the knot the following year. They welcomed a child together in 2018.

    12. One time: Ellen DeGeneres

    her and portia
    Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images for RH

    In 2000, she met Portia de Rossi at a party. They ran into each other four years later at a photo shoot, where Portia "[experienced] all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry." After the Supreme Court of California legalized same-sex marriage, the couple tied the knot in 2008. This year, they celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

    13. Three times: Halle Berry

    her with each partner
    Kevin Mazur / Evan Agostini/ Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images

    She married baseball player David Justice on New Year's Day in 1993. Their divorce was finalized in 1997.

    She met R&B singer Eric Benét at a concert in 1997 and exchanged emails for a year. They got engaged in 1999 and tied the knot the following year. After she discovered he'd had multiple affairs, she filed for divorce in 2003.

    In 2010, she met French actor Olivier Martinez on the set of Dark Tide, and they were engaged two years later. In 2013, the couple announced they were expecting and married in France before welcoming a son. Two years later, they called it quits, but their divorce wasn't finalized until a few months ago. According to court documents, she'll pay Olivier $8,000/month in child support as well as "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000" in additional support.

    14. One time: Sarah Michelle Gellar

    closeup of her and freddie at an event
    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Paramount+

    She met Freddie Prinze Jr. on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997. They "didn't really dig each other" at first but later became friends. In 2000, they ended up on an accidental date when a mutual friend bailed on dinner. They got engaged the following year and co-starred in the live-action of Scooby-Doo together. In 2002, they tied the knot at a resort in Mexico. The couple has two children.

    15. Three times: Scarlett Johansson

    her with each partner at events
    Kevin Mazur /  Rabbani and Solimene Photography/ Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

    She began dating Ryan Reynolds in 2007 and tied the knot the following year. In 2010, they called it quits. 

    In 2012, she started dating journalist Romain Dauriac, and they secretly wed in 2014, the same year they welcomed a daughter. They split two years later.

    Scarlett and Colin Jost made their red carpet debut in 2017 and announced their marriage in 2020. They share one child together.

    16. One time: Rita Wilson

    her and tom arriving to an event
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    She briefly met Tom Hanks on the set of Bosom Buddies, back when he was married to his first wife, Samantha Lewes. Rita and Tom starred in Volunteers together, and in 1986 — after Tom had separated from his wife — they made their red carpet debut. Two years later, they tied the knot. Over the years, they collaborated on many projects together, including Sleepless in Seattle and producing My Big Fat Greek Wedding. They welcomed two kids together, and Tom has two children from his first marriage.

    17. Eight times (to seven women): Larry King

    larry with 3 different partners
    Ron Galella/ Darlene Hammond/ Duffy-Marie Arnoult / Getty Images

    He wed his high school sweetheart, Freda Miller, in 1952. Their parents reportedly disapproved and had the marriage annulled the following year.

    In 1961, he married Annette Kaye. That same year, they welcomed a child and divorced.

    Also in 1961, he and former Playboy bunny Alene Akins tied the knot. Larry adopted her son from a previous marriage before they divorced in 1963.

    Soon after, he married environmental biologist Mickey Sutphin in 1963. They divorced in 1967.

    Also in 1967, he remarried Alene Akins. They had a child before calling it quits in 1972.

    In 1976, he married Sharon Lepore, a production assistant and former math teacher. They divorced in 1983.

    Larry and businesswoman Julie Alexander tied the knot in 1989, the same year they met at a charity event. The couple separated the following year and officially divorced in 1992.

    In 1997, he married his seventh and final wife, Shawn Southwick. The couple welcomed two children together. He filed for divorce in 2010 after she reportedly had an affair, but they decided to stay together. In 2019, he again filed for divorce, but it was apparently never finalized before his death in 2021.

    18. And finally, one time: Denzel Washington

    him and his wife on the red carpet
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    He met Pauletta Washington on the set of Wilma in 1977, but they didn't talk much until a mutual friend threw a party. They separately attended a play the following night, and when the lights came on during intermission, they realized they were seated beside each other. They started dating soon after, and Denzel proposed three times before she finally said yes. They married in 1983 and welcomed four children. This year, they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

    Any other celebs who only married once or married many times? LMK in the comments below!