Zendaya's mom sent her a link to an article titled "Study Shows The More Time You Spend With Your Mom, The Longer She'll Live."
Thanks mom😂😂😂 @clairemaree64 pic.twitter.com/sNCrrbOikj— Zendaya (@Zendaya) May 10, 2016
Why is my mother like this??😂😂😂@clairemaree64 pic.twitter.com/UdM6WLhegG— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 18, 2017
dad is thrilled! pic.twitter.com/n00AHqOVbz— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2018
love my mum so much lmao pic.twitter.com/6bgw4VldXd— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) January 8, 2017
I won't share the 3 dozen mini cupcakes that came to my door this morning mother. I won't pic.twitter.com/UVQbRVhp62— Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) September 28, 2016
my dad calls or texts me after every performance/ appearance just to say i killed it. i love this man so much.— ☆ (@LilNasX) May 9, 2019