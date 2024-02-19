Skip To Content
Zendaya, Hilary Duff, Seth Rogen, And 14 Other Celebs Who've Shared Actual Text Messages From Their Parents

Zendaya's mom sent her a link to an article titled "Study Shows The More Time You Spend With Your Mom, The Longer She'll Live."

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

1. When Zendaya's mom implied she looked like a troll:

Zendaya /  Twitter: @Zendaya

2. And when her mom sent her a link to this study:

Zendaya / Twitter: @Zendaya

3. When Sandra Oh's mom had a request about the flowers she gets for Valentine's Day:

Sandra in pinstripe suit reading a phone with a caption about receiving too many different flowers
ABC / Via youtube.com

4. When James Marsden's mom saw him on-screen during the Golden Globes and sent him this sweet message:

his mom expressing joy about having her favorite picture of him highlighted with other nominees
James Marsden / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/james_marsden/?hl=en

5. When Chrissy Teigen's dad did not care at all about what she was saying:

Chrissy Teigen / Twitter: @chrissyteigen

6. When David Harbour's mom asked for all the free swag:

David reads text message from &#x27;Mom&#x27; asking for free merchandise and expressing love
ABC / Via youtube.com

7. When Miranda Cosgrove's mom made a valid point:

8. When Anna Kendrick's brother and dad had very different reactions to a touchdown:

her brother responding by saying his friends are making balls jokes and her dad responds with, it&#x27;s a beautiful thing, go pats
Anna Kendrick / Twitter: @AnnaKendrick47

9. When Maisie Williams's mom shared her celeb crush:

Maisie Williams / Twitter: @Maisie_Williams

10. When LaKeith Stanfield's mom asked if he wanted some questionable food:

LaKeith in beanie laughing at phone with text message from his mom asking if he wants burritos made by a woman who is making them on the floor
ABC / Via youtube.com

11. When Hilary Duff's mom told her to share cupcakes she sent:

Hilary Duff / Twitter: @HilaryDuff

12. When Michelle Obama's mom implied she wasn't a "real star":

13. When Gwyneth Paltrow's mom had a whole conversation by herself:

her mom asking if she can go over to swim, that she has plenty to eat, and then saying she&#x27;s going for a walk instead and won&#x27;t come over to swim
ABC / Via youtube.com

14. When Erin Foster's dad made this joke after the college admissions scandal:

15. When Seth Rogen's mom tested out her new phone:

Seth Rogen / Twitter: @Sethrogen

16. When Lil Nas X shared what his father does via text or phone call:

Lil Nas X / Twitter: @LilNasX

17. And finally, when Emily Blunt's mom shared a whole story about how a vacuum got the best of her:

Emily reading a text story about a vacuum incident from her mom
ABC / Via youtube.com

Any other celebs who've shared texts with their parents? Share your faves in the comments below.