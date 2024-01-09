Celebrity·Posted on Jan 9, 2024"I'm A Big Fan Of Waiting For The Stink": 18 Famous People Who've Shared Their Hygiene Beliefs With The World"If I feel like my pits smell or something, I just take some washcloths and some soap to it."by Morgan SlossBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher David Livingston / Getty Images During the summer of 2021, the couple kicked off the whole celeb hygiene conversation. On an episode of Armchair Expert, the couple admitted they don't wash their kids unless they can "see dirt on them." Mila said she "didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so [she] didn’t shower much anyway," and Ashton confessed that he washes his "armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever."After the clip went viral, Mila clarified on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "The kids, there’s a body of water that they touch, just about every day. Almost every day. Sometimes it’s a pool, sometimes it’s a sprinkler. It just depends… It's COVID. It was like, who showers? We don’t leave the house. Who cares?" 2. Kelly Clarkson and Kenan Thompson Jared Siskin/ David Livingston / Getty Images / Last month, the singer discussed shower habits with Kenan Thompson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Here's the thing," Kelly said. "I don't regularly brush my teeth in the shower. I just do if I'm in a hurry. Now, I do happen to be in a hurry often.""That's fine," Kenan responded. "That's where you are in the world. I'm on the whole other side, where I find it to be gross." He spoke about not neglecting your ankles in the shower, and Kelly said, "But wait. When you're washing up here, it does wash down."She asked Kenan if he pees in the shower, and he replied, "I would lie if I said I had never done it, but I try not to." Kelly admitted she does it "almost every time" she showers. “No, but you can't help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover, they put your hand in the hot water, and sometimes you pee. The hot water hits your body and — not every time, but, like, if I've gotta go." 3. Dwayne Johnson Kevin Winter / Getty Images When a social media user asked if The Rock was one of those "stinky" celebs, he tweeted, "Nope, I’m the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate, and I sing (off key) in the shower." 4. Robert Pattinson Lia Toby / Getty Images During a 2009 Extra interview, the actor was asked if he really once said he hadn't washed his hair for six weeks. He replied, "Probably. I don't know. I don't really see the point in washing your hair. If you don't care if your hair's clean or not, then why would you wash it?"By 2014, Robert seemed to have a change of heart. He told The Wall Street Journal, "I was a brush-your-teeth-and-have-a-shower kind of guy. I can't tell if it's because of my association with Dior or because I'm older, but I've started moisturizing. It's been a quite a profound change in my life." 5. America Ferrera Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage In a 2023 Vanity Fair video, the Barbie cast played a game of getting to know each other, including trying to guess America Ferrera's guilty pleasure. When her costars all got it wrong, America said, "My guilty pleasure would be — I'm gonna really regret saying this — not showering for a few days!" 6. Jodie Turner-Smith Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Parsons School of Design In 2021, the actor got ahead of the hygiene conversation. She tweeted, "Before you lot even ask: in this house, we bathe." 7. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Cindy Ord / Getty Images On a 2021 episode of The View, Kristen and Dax revealed how they tackle bathing their kids. Kristen said, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Mila and Ashton] are doing. I wait for the stink." 8. Matthew McConaughey John Nacion / Getty Images The actor apparently hasn't worn deodorant in decades. According to Elite Daily, Kate Hudson asked him to put some on when they filmed Fool's Gold. He said, "She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, 'Would you please put this on?' I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant. The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, 'Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man and, two, smells like you.'" Despite the lack of deodorant, he said he takes multiple showers a day and brushes his teeth up to five times a day.In 2021, Yvette Nicole Brown — who worked with Matthew on Tropic Thunder — admitted that she intentionally got close enough to find out what he smells like. "He does not have an odor," she revealed. "He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent. That is just him, and it's not musty or crazy." 9. Cardi B Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV During the height of the celeb shower debate, the rapper implied that she's Team Shower. "Wassup with people saying they don’t shower?" she tweeted. "It’s giving itchy." 10. Jake Gyllenhaal Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic During a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, the actor said, "More and more, I find bathing to be less necessary at times... But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves." Jake also shared that he's a big fan of oral hygiene. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth]." 11. Joe Keery Axelle / FilmMagic During a 2021 GQ interview, the actor revealed that he doesn't wash his hair. Joe also shared that he doesn't "get haircuts" because they just happen to him (assumably on set for roles). 12. Terry Crews Rich Fury / Getty Images In 2021, the actor told Access Hollywood that he took three showers that day. "I love to shower. I love to, because I spend so much time sweating," he said. "First of all, if you ain't been sweating, you don't need to shower. But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain't nice. My wife is like, 'Babe, babe, babe.' I'm Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So, I've got to get clean." 13. James Corden Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images On a 2022 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the comedian admitted that he takes super quick showers: "in and out in like a solid three or four" minutes. "I don’t wash my hair,” he said. "I wash my hair about every two months. It’s a true story." 14. Coco Austin Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2021, the TV personality told E! Daily Pop her bathing routine. "Well, I don't shower every day," she said. "I do what's needed. I wash my hair every four days. Yeah, but when I'm feeling icky, I'll get in the shower. Whether that's every day, that may be, but it could be every three days. I kinda keep myself clean, though. Like, if I feel like my pits smell or something, I just take some washcloths and some soap to it. I might not have to clean my whole body." 15. Jason Momoa Chris Hyde / Getty Images During a 2021 Access Hollywood interview, the actor said he's "not starting any trends" with his bathing habits. "I shower, trust me, I shower. I'm Aquaman, I'm in the f*cking water, don't worry about it. I'm Hawaiian, we got salt water, I'm good." 16. Drew Barrymore Michael Loccisano / Getty Images In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the talk show host said she was stricter with her kids' bathing habits during the week and "a little more relaxed" on the weekends. She continued, "I'm just looking for balance. For me, I'm like, 'You were at school all day.' Not in the last two years [because of quarantine], but when they were, I'm like, 'Bath every night.' Absolutely. On the weekends, it's like, 'You're in the salty ocean. Who cares? You're fine.'" 17. Chris Evans Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images In 2020, the actor told Today, "I shower all the time. I’m a very clean person." 18. And finally, Taylor Swift Amy Sussman / Getty Images On a 2019 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen asked Taylor if she washes her legs in the shower. The singer responded, "I do, because when you shave your legs, the shaving cream is like soap, right?" Any other celebs who've shared their bathing habits? LMK in the comments below!