17 Famous People Who Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors In The Best Way

In 2017, pics of the actor on vacation went viral. The actor took to Snapchat to address the media frenzy, saying , per HuffPost, "I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. So that’s the news of the day. I’m not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes. I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking if I’m pregnant. Yes, I look pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese, a ball of cheese in my stomach."