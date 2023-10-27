17 Famous People Who Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors In The Best Way

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."
I mean YOU’RE about to be if you keep riding my dick like this. https://t.co/YgRkscjUsl— h (@halsey) July 13, 2018
Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes.— h (@halsey) November 19, 2019
Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019
I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020
The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020