    17 Famous People Who Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors In The Best Way

    "SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    1. Hailey Bieber

    This week, the model told GQ how frustrating pregnancy rumors are: "Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh my god, she’s pregnant,' and that’s happened to me multiple times before. There is something that’s disheartening about, 'Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?' It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don’t give a shit.' [...] When there comes a day that that is true, you, as in the internet, will be the last to know."

    Hailey said she's still looking forward to motherhood one day, despite the spotlight, noting, "And it's just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people fucking care. Let me do what I want with my body, and you guys can do what you want to do with your body — and let's just let it be that."

    2. Halsey

    For years, the singer has given hilarious responses to pregnancy rumors. In 2018, Perez Hilton tweeted, "So is @halsey pregnant or not??" Halsey replied, "I mean YOU'RE about to be if you keep riding my dick like this." LOL.

    And in 2019, a pic of Halsey* touching their stomach made the rounds on social media while fans speculated about pregnancy. On Twitter, she wrote, "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It's pancakes."

    *The singer uses she/them pronouns.

    3. Chrissy Teigen

    Early last year, the cookbook author shared a post on Instagram, telling her fans that she was "balls deep in another IVF cycle." She wrote, "The bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

    4. Lady Gaga

    In 2019, the singer addressed the gossip surrounding her in the funniest way. "Rumors I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6," she tweeted, referencing her sixth album, which she was working on at the time.

    5. Zendaya

    The actor's relationship with Tom Holland often sparks engagement and pregnancy rumors from overzealous fans. In 2021, Zendaya began trending on Twitter due to how many people spread the misinformation. In a message on her Instagram story, she wrote, "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly."

    This year, Darnell Appling — Zendaya's assistant and friend — went live on Instagram, telling people to stop spreading false rumors about her: "Y'all gotta be careful about what y'all be saying. Last year, y'all had her 95-year-old grandmother ... calling asking if she was pregnant. ... She workin', she was filming a movie, and y'all put out, because y'all haven't seen her on Instagram or social media, y'all put out she was pregnant."

    6. Natalie Portman

    In 2021, the New York Post's Page Six shared an article with the headline, "Natalie Portman Steps Out Seemingly With a Baby Bump in Sydney." On her Instagram story, the actor wrote, "I'm totally not pregnant ... But apparently it's still ok in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want?"

    7. Issa Rae

    After a video of the actor in a formfitting outfit sparked rumors last year, she cleared things up in a now-deleted tweet, per Complex: "I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch. LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY."

    8. Jennifer Aniston

    After yet another whirlwind of pregnancy speculation in 2016, the actor penned a powerful essay for HuffPost addressing the nonsense. "For the record, I am not pregnant," she wrote. "What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body-shaming that occurs daily under the guise of 'journalism,' the 'First Amendment' and 'celebrity news.'"

    She continued, "The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing. [...] We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples. Let’s make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise."

    9. Camila Cabello

    In 2018, the singer posted an Instagram pic of herself with her hand on her stomach with the caption, "you’re still the only thing I did right." Fans assumed she was pregnant, but Camila cleared it up in the comments: "Guys don’t be crazy. I’VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!"

    10. Jessie J

    Last year, the singer posted a message on her Instagram story, demanding that people stop commenting on her weight: "Someone literally just asked me if I was pregnant," she said, per People magazine. 'You look pregnant.' And they also knew of [my miscarriage] last year and told me their thoughts on that and how I should of handled it. So strange and damn bold. I would never."

    She added, "Not cool to just say or comment on anyone's body. Unless they/I tell you or ask your opinion, it's not one that's needed or helpful. Wild that some people don't know that. Phew."

    11. Eva Longoria

    In 2017, pics of the actor on vacation went viral. The actor took to Snapchat to address the media frenzy, saying, per HuffPost, "I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. So that’s the news of the day. I’m not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes. I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking if I’m pregnant. Yes, I look pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese, a ball of cheese in my stomach."

    She continued, "You know what? That happens to people. Everybody gets bloated."

    12. Erykah Badu

    In 2015, a tabloid published images of the singer and claimed she was pregnant. On Twitter, she replied, "No just fat."

    In another tweet, she wrote, "I know I shouldn'tna ate them red beans before I went on stage. SMDH."

    13. Khloé Kardashian

    The TV personality has faced many pregnancy rumors over the years. In 2020, the speculation got particularly nasty online. She took to Twitter to set the record straight: "I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

    "And if it were true... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS," she concluded.

    14. Kourtney Kardashian Barker

    Like her sister, Kourtney has dealt with the pregnancy rumor mill many times. In 2021, she shared a selfie of herself in her closet, and a fan thought she was pregnant. "I'm a woman with a BODY," she responded.

    15. Halle Berry

    In 2015, the internet went wild when the actor posed on the red carpet with her hands on her stomach. The speculation became so widespread that Halle jumped on Instagram to shut it all down: "Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉"

    16. Vanessa Hudgens

    This week, the actor shared clips on Instagram from her bachelorette weekend. A fan wrote that she looked pregnant, and many agreed in the comments. Vanessa responded with an eyeroll emoji and wrote, "Not pregnant so y'all can stop."

    17. And finally: Lili Reinhart

    In 2018, a photo of the actor made its way around social media, with many people saying that she looked pregnant. Lili addressed the chatter through a series of posts on her Instagram story: "Nope. Not pregnant. This is just my body. And sometimes I’m bloated. Sometimes and unflattering photo is taken of me. Sometimes I go through periods of time where I gain weight. My body is something that I will NEVER apologize for."

    She added, "My body will constantly go through change. And so will yours. And that’s fine. So let’s not put so much time and effort into caring about a stranger’s figure.”

    It's 2023, people! Let's all agree to stop asking folks intrusive questions about their bodies, please and thank you.