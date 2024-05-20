  • APAHM 2024 badge

"THE Bridgerton Couple": The Internet Can't Stop Talking About Simone Ashley And Jonathan Bailey's Chemistry

i just know one of kate bridgerton's love languages is holding her husband's thumb with her whole hand.

Obviously, massive spoilers ahead!

The first batch of Bridgerton Season 3 episodes dropped on Netflix, and dearest reader, what episodes they were! From Penelope finally getting the love story she always dreamed of to Francesca's debut, it's been so much fun to return to this world.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in period costumes, sitting on a bench, engaging in a conversation
Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

But there's one couple I'm still obsessed with, and that's Kate and Anthony Bridgerton. The chemistry! The love! The heated looks! I just can't get enough. Kate is one of my favorite characters, and I'm so glad Simone Ashley returned for Season 3.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, in period costumes, embrace tenderly in a scene from Bridgerton
Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection
And I'm not the only one! Here are 22 tweets from people who love Kate as much as me:

1.

they had to take kate and anthony off screen because this chemistry was just too insane to have in every episode #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/v9q7Q7hezn

— ِ (@youmakelvingfun) May 16, 2024
Netflix /  Twitter: @youmakelvingfun

2.

Anthony and Kate said let’s make a baby or 2 and weren’t seen again #BRIDGERTON #BridgertonS3 #BridgertonSeason3 pic.twitter.com/Sj1l23igJy

— Daniee 💁🏾‍♀️🩷 (@Daniee_E) May 16, 2024
Hulu / Twitter: @Daniee_E

3.

kate bridgerton is the only one in that house with a single ounce of thought 😭 https://t.co/fLWCXT6QU0 pic.twitter.com/afBJYb3Iy9

— thalia (@S0PHlEBECKETT) May 14, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @S0PHlEBECKETT

4.

KATE AND ANTHONY SERVING HAND CHEMISTRY AS ALWAYS#Bridgerton #BridgertonSeason3 pic.twitter.com/dsYQdnpGxv

— cath ✧･ﾟ / #lovelyrunner 🏃🏻‍♀️ (@scenophile) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @scenophile

5.

His dimple is always permanent whenever Kate is around pic.twitter.com/nVn6MrpLfU

— rocky 💫 !BRIDGERTON S3 SPOILERS! (@tomscupoftea) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @tomscupoftea

6.

Watching this scene made me cry bc while it is lovely, above all it is the kind of mother-daughter relationship that was sorely missing for Kate in S2. With Violet there is warmth, love, acceptance w/o condition. She’s family first & foremost🥹 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/wbK005T2YE

— ✨PD💫🐝 (S3 Spoilers!) (@TheBestParker_) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @TheBestParker_

7.

Kate Bridgerton laughing and smiling so much after all the pressure, misery, and heartache she has been through is everything I could ask for 🥹 pic.twitter.com/YT89GDIpFD

— Pall🍉 (@themediumplace) May 17, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @themediumplace

8.

The amount of reverence in Anthony's gaze and the love overflowing in Kate's eyes like the chemistry through stares alone is just incredible#BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/vLnWKI4qCf

— nia (@simoneashwinis) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @simoneashwinis

9.

kate and francesca bridgerton have a severe case of pretty face syndrome pic.twitter.com/1upVoomzea

— grace dante (@misslefroy) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @misslefroy

10.

Seriously!! No one is ever gonna be able to replicate it. I’m almost certain Simone Ashley herself can’t do it again, it was that special. Lightning in a bottle kind of moment. https://t.co/rjTzuibsnZ

— 🧚🏽‍♀️Purr-la🧚🏽‍♀️ (@MexicanFairyy) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @MexicanFairyy

11.

i cant believe this is a real scene and not fanfiction like martial bliss kanthony is rlly canon now with evidence r u being serious pic.twitter.com/Zypsb8nROV

— thalia (@S0PHlEBECKETT) May 16, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @S0PHlEBECKETT

12.

i just know one of kate bridgerton’s love languages is holding her husband’s thumb with her whole hand pic.twitter.com/1Mv6elSSNg

— manu (@hollandsdayer) May 19, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @hollandsdayer

13.

really a testament to simone ashley’s incredible acting that this kiss had everyone speculating on whether it was improvised- jonny bailey confirmed he’d thought of it initially, but it was rehearsed and planned. simone sold the spontaneity of it.pic.twitter.com/vlbYsFMPEn

— m 🏴‍☠️🐢 (@kathanisharma) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @kathanisharma

14.

simone ashley as vicountess kate bridgerton is absolutely unreal pic.twitter.com/AlaE5gg8Gw

— . (@queenlangfordd) May 17, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @queenlangfordd

15.

Kate and Anthony Bridgerton are quite literally super glued together in season 3, and I can't complain one single bit pic.twitter.com/OojfH7KpZN

— Pall🍉 (@themediumplace) May 17, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @themediumplace

16.

Anthony and Kate being ravenous for each other is really quite delightful to watch. I could watch an entire season of them being newly in love and trying to manage a manor. Also I love how much Lady Bridgerton (sr) adores her DiL, that's her girlllllll

— Bolu Babalola is genuinely on leave 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) May 19, 2024
Twitter: @BeeBabs

17.

Kate realizing the lack of comprehension skills in the Bridgerton household: pic.twitter.com/Siafixjsjp

— kendall (@vonnegutdean) May 14, 2024
Channel 4 / Twitter: @vonnegutdean

18.

Kate Sharma's eyebrow scrunch is iconic for various reasons; a hard expression to master, a part of Kathony's final dance but most importantly because Simone Ashley conveys the feeling of longing, loss and love simply through her eyes. pic.twitter.com/1EvtjmHvMk

— nia (@simoneashwinis) May 18, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @simoneashwinis