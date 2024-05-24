There's nothing better than a home-cooked meal, especially if our families made them for us as kids! Food can hold so many memories and transport us right back to our childhoods.
So we wanna know: Asians and Pacific Islanders, what's your favorite food your family made for you growing up?
Maybe your dad made the best chicken adobo in the world, and you always ate a mountain of pancit with it. Even though you're grown and living on your own, you're always happy to visit your parents' house when your dad's cooking it again.
Perhaps you're like me and were a picky eater as a kid. But sapasui was the one thing you always looked forward to at family get-togethers. Now, it's your favorite thing to cook with your mom as an adult!
Or maybe your favorite childhood meal is aloo gobi. Whenever you eat the cauliflower and potato dish, it reminds you of hours spent cooking with your grandma.
Now, it's your turn! Asians and Pacific Islanders, what's your favorite childhood dish? What makes it special? Let us know in the comments below or in this anonymous Google form, and your response could be included in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!