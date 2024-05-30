6. "I didn’t grow up with a lot of financial knowledge — it’s only later in life that I learned it. I have a 401(k) and all that good stuff. But I also believe in spending money on things that really matter. What good is money if you don’t use it? So I’m very deliberate about it, but when I spend, I do so without a second thought. I needed a new car and could have stretched my old car — paid off seven years ago — a little longer, but I love driving and upgraded to a BMW M4, which makes the daily commute actually fun. And it’ll be paid off in under four years, financed at under 3%. Spanish is my second language, so I go to Spain and live it up."

"I think the old generation, especially immigrants, don’t always have a healthy relationship with money. Not their fault — financial institutions aren’t exactly as reliable as ours are here. And the financial instruments we have here are very powerful at creating wealth if you can harness it correctly. And if they grew up poor, they never want to spend money on anything.

—u/canonhourglass