9 Actors Who Won An Oscar Early In Their Career, And 9 Who Won Surprisingly Late

1. Early in career: Jennifer Lawrence.
2. Late in career: Michelle Yeoh.
3. Early in career: Cuba Gooding Jr.
4. Late in career: Leonardo DiCaprio.
5. Early in career: Lupita Nyong'o.
6. Late in career: Kate Winslet.
7. Early in career: Julie Andrews.
8. Late in career: Jeff Bridges.
9. Early in career: Angelina Jolie.
10. Late in career: Brendan Fraser.
11. Early in career: Hilary Swank.
12. Late in career: Regina King.
13. Early in career: Jodie Foster.
14. Late in career: Sean Penn.
15. Early in career: Jennifer Hudson.
16. Late in career: Ke Huy Quan.
17. Early in career: Charlize Theron.
18. And finally, late in career: Anthony Hopkins.
Any other actors who won an Oscar early or late in their career? LMK in the comments below!
