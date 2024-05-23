  • APAHM 2024 badge

21 Celebrities Who Wore Stunning Red Carpet Looks Inspired By Their Heritage

1. At the 2022 Black Adam premiere, Drew Afualo and her boyfriend Pili repped Samoa from head to toe. As a Samoan woman myself, I'm still obsessed with her dress with a tapa corset. This cloth is made from bark and is deeply significant in Polynesian cultures. Pili wore an ula fala (the red necklace) and an ie faitaga, which is often worn by men to formal events.

the two at the event
Andrew H. Walker/ Shutterstock

On Instagram, Drew wrote, "I had a custom dress made by a Samoan woman @nancyelizabethxo. My glam was done by a Samoan HMUA @adamlesimmons, AND I got to walk w my Samoan boyfriend @billythekidd_. WE OUT HERE BABY."

2. This week, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attended the Gold Gala, Gold House's annual event that celebrates Asian and Pacific Islander excellence. She wore a stunning Indian lehenga with jhumka earrings.

Woman in traditional embellished blue lehenga with cropped blouse, posing at an event
Tommaso Boddi /Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Via Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

3. According to designer Thai Nguyen, Kelly Marie Tran became the first person to wear a Vietnamese áo dài at the Oscars when she wowed on the 2022 red carpet. In a Facebook video, he said it took six artists to create the look.

Woman in elaborate green gown with matching hat on red carpet
Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media/Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

4. In 2016, Auli'i Cravalho performed a hula at the world premiere of Moana. The Native Hawaiian actor wore a hula skirt, lei po'o, and what seem to be dangling plumeria earrings.

closeup of her dancing in the outfit
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

5. At the 2022 Met Gala, Vanessa Hudgens wore a mesmerizing black dress. On Instagram, she wrote, "I was so obsessed with this dress (Still am) for so many reasons. A. It was designed by a friend @jeremyscott who knows the real me B. The silhouette is actually historically correct for the Gilded Age theme C. I got to be the glamorous witch that I am and D. The puff sleeve pays homage to my Filipino heritage."

closeup of her in the sheer top
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

6. Last year, American Idol winner Iam Tongi attended the Unforgettable Gala with a Tongan ta'ovala around his waist. The red necklace, called an ula fala, is made from pieces of pandanus fruit that are painted red.

Man in black shirt and traditional wrap with necklace, posing on the red carpet
Elyse Jankowski/Variety / Getty Images

7. At the 2021 premiere of Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani wore a Pakistani sherwani by the House of Umar Sayeed. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I wanted to wear a sherwani because 1. They look awesome and 2. My costume in the film always reminded me of sherwanis." The actor called his mom, who gave him the names of three designers in Pakistan.

closeup of him in the colorful sherwani
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin /  Rich Fury / Getty Images

Once they decided on the House of Umar SayeedKumail's stylist, Jeanne Yang, sent over pictures of his superhero costume for inspiration. "I wanted the colors to be similar to my costume colors, and purple and gold are a beautiful combination. The paisley pattern is very traditional as well," he said.

8. At the 2021 Met Gala where the theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Naomi Osaka stunned in a Louis Vuitton dress co-designed by her sister, Mari Osaka. The tennis star — who is Japanese and Haitian — wore an obi-style belt, print featuring koi fish, and bright colors reminiscent of the Caribbean.

closeup of her on the met carpet
John Shearer /  Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Mari told Vogue, "The design we ended up creating speaks to our biracial heritage and in that, I believe it really celebrates who we all are and how we all play a role in the American Dream. It's a celebration of cultures, like America itself, a melting pot of so many special and unique elements."

9. At the same Met Gala, Saweetie wore a custom Christian Cowan gown with a trailing cape that featured colors of the Black American Heritage flag on one side and colors of the Filipino flag on the other. "That's what makes me an American girl," she said.

her walking the steps in the dress
Kevin Mazur/  John Shearer / Getty Images

10. At the 2016 VMAs, Parris Goebel rocked a beautiful Polynesian dress. Designer Priscilla Ale told The Coconet, "Her inspiration was to go traditional Polynesian with a poppin' color and a tatau [tattoo] print to represent her Samoan heritage."

Woman in a blue and white floral pattern dress with cut-outs, on the red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11. In 2019, Priyanka Chopra was honored at the Marrakech International Film Festival for her work in cinema. According to Vogue India, she wore an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari "doused in mukaish work" and hand-embroidered with "sequins in a geometric jaali leitmotif."

closeup of her in the sari holding her award
Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images

The designer said, "This sari is an ode to her brilliance and beauty. Although a sari is quintessentially and iconically Indian, its elegance is matched by its slinky, sensual blouse."

12. At the 2008 SAG Awards, Sandra Oh dazzled on the red carpet in a black and pink gown. According to E! News, the dress was a couture version of Korean hanbok.

Sandra Oh on red carpet in a strapless gown with oversized pink bow and black skirt
Jeff Kravitz/  Jeff Vespa / Getty Images

13. Dinah Jane attended the 2022 API Excellence Celebration in traditional Tongan clothing designed by Afa Ah Loo. On Instagram, she wrote, "This is a custom top made out of Tongan Ngatu. Traditionally this material is made from the bark of Hiapo or Mulberry Tree. Our ancestors passed this method down and mostly women hand make the Ngatu. It’s been a prized TREASURE (Koloa) of our ancestors and still is to this very day. It’s given at prestigious events that celebrate milestones of life and the essence of our people."

closeup of her wearing the flat hat and outfit at the event
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

"This necklace is a special piece we like to call, Heilala. Adorned with the significant color of Red representing my beautiful Tongan people... This was an emotional appearance for me. Because for the first time in the many years I’ve been in this industry, I was able to represent and embrace my culture and family on these Hollywood floors. Feels liberating to be authentically yourself."

14. In 2019, Tan France attended the Emmys in a sherwani by Varun Bahl Couture to represent his Pakistani heritage. According to the designer's website, the outfit was featured in Kensington Palace's Crown to Couture exhibit.

Person on red carpet in embroidered sherwani with matching boots and multiple necklaces
Frazer Harrison/ Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

15. Last year, Ali Wong — who is Vietnamese and Chinese — attended the Time 100 Gala in an áo dài and headpiece. On Instagram, designer Thai Nguyen thanked the actor "for this iconic moment representing the Vietnamese culture and the beauty of the áo dài."

closeup of the headpiece and of her wearing the traditional dress with long fringed sleeves
Taylor Hill /  Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

16. Last year, Richa Moorjani captivated at the premiere of the final season of Never Have I Ever. According to Vogue India, she wore an Amit Aggarwal ensemble: a lehenga, hand-embroidered blouse, and structured palla with geometrical patterns.

closeup of her wearing the one-shouldered dress
Leon Bennett /  Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

On Instagram, Richa wrote, "Incredibly humbled and honored to get to wear this stunning work of art by @amitaggarwalofficial who graciously invited me to his atelier in Delhi and instantly made me feel like part of the parivaar. Huge shout out to the whole team there that has made this precious moment possible and for giving me the opportunity to proudly represent the perfection that is Indian craftsmanship. ✨ The brand’s signature materials of polymer push the aesthetic of modern Indian handiwork and silhouetting, the lightness of the piece and its ethereal emerald colour."

17. At this week's Gold Gala, Simone Kessell wore a hei tiki (a neck pendant in the shape of a tiki). Both the pendant and her earrings are carved from pounamu, which is deeply significant to Māori people's culture and history, and can only be found in Aotearoa (New Zealand).

Simone Kessell at an event, wearing a black top with a deep neckline and a gold pleated skirt, smiling at the camera
Monica Schipper / Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

18. In 2007, Janel Parrish attended the Bratz premiere in a blue dress with a mandarin collar inspired by her heritage. "I wanted to stay true to my Chinese roots," she told OK! Magazine. "Especially playing a Chinese character. Loved this look."

Woman in a high-collared, Chinese-style blue dress poses on the red carpet
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

19. At the 2021 Encounter premiere, Riz Ahmed wore a pink kurta by Prada. Though he was born and raised in London, he told the New York Times he was alienated at school due to his Pakistani heritage. Wearing a kurta at a movie event was an act of reclamation and an opportunity to subvert "Eurocentric and precolonial" constructs around masculinity.

him wearing the long kurta over suit pants and under his blazer
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"These days, I’m becoming more and more interested in not having to leave part of myself at the door as I enter a room," he said. "Wearing a kurta to a premiere signals to the world what kind of space that is now and what is acceptable in that space... If I’m really, really honest with you, what I want is to be unapologetically myself."

20. Last year, Oscar Kightley attended the premiere of Next Goal Wins. He wore a button-down shirt with Samoan tattoo designs, an ie faitaga, and an ula fala.

Man in patterned shirt, fedora, lei necklace, and glasses posing with hand gesture on hip
Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

21. And finally, Joy Crookes wore a beautiful lehenga to the 2020 Brit Awards. "It goes beyond representing Bangladeshi culture, it's representing myself," she told BBC. "I want to be able to feel like anywhere I put my foot, no one can question that I belong there. If I'm going to an award ceremony, I'm not going there to be someone else, I'm going there to be myself. And part of me is my culture."

Celebrity posing in a traditional yellow embellished outfit with jewelry at BRIT Awards
Ian West/ Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

