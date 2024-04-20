Zendaya Explained How Tom Holland Used His "Spider-Man" Status To Get Them Out Of A Speeding Ticket

During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Challengers star opened up about the time her boyfriend used his Spider-Man powers to help them escape a speeding ticket.
Jimmy was interested in learning more about Zendaya, so he decided to ask her a few random questions, including if she's ever received a speeding ticket or a moving violation. She revealed she came pretty close.
"Tom and I were rushing to a spin class with my mother," Zendaya said. "I was not going to do the spin class; he was going to do the spin class 'cuz I don't do that."
"We were going a little fast. We were running late. They recognized that he was Spider-Man, and ugh, we were fine."
Zendaya added that the officer ultimately gave them a warning and everything was okay after that. Now, whether they made it to that exercise class on time is still to be determined.
But, crime fighters have to stick together, right? To watch more of Zendaya, check out her full Jimmy Kimmel Live interview below: