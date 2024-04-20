    Zendaya Explained How Tom Holland Used His "Spider-Man" Status To Get Them Out Of A Speeding Ticket

    "Everything was okay."

    Morgan Murrell

    Zendaya and Tom Holland love their privacy, but they recently discovered why getting recognized globally has its perks.

    Man in a patterned shirt and woman in a blazer pose together at a media event
    During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Challengers star opened up about the time her boyfriend used his Spider-Man powers to help them escape a speeding ticket.

    Woman in a suit with a patterned blouse smiles during a talk show interview
    Jimmy was interested in learning more about Zendaya, so he decided to ask her a few random questions, including if she's ever received a speeding ticket or a moving violation. She revealed she came pretty close.

    Woman in a gray suit gestures while seated during a talk show
    "Tom and I were rushing to a spin class with my mother," Zendaya said. "I was not going to do the spin class; he was going to do the spin class 'cuz I don't do that."

    Tom Holland in a suit and Zendaya in a mesh dress smile at a &#x27;Spider-Man&#x27; event
    "We were going a little fast. We were running late. They recognized that he was Spider-Man, and ugh, we were fine."

    Spider-Man stands confidently on a structure with a train passing in the background
    Zendaya added that the officer ultimately gave them a warning and everything was okay after that. Now, whether they made it to that exercise class on time is still to be determined.

    Woman in a grey suit with a tie, smiling, seated on a talk show set
    But, crime fighters have to stick together, right? To watch more of Zendaya, check out her full Jimmy Kimmel Live interview below:

