    Zendaya Said She Wants To Play More "Complicated" Characters In The Future — Well, She's Off To A Great Start

    Honestly, there's nothing she can't do.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Zendaya opened up about the types of roles she's looking forward to playing and explained why she's drawn to more "complicated" characters.

    Zendaya in a white dress with green leaf patterns, standing outside with onlookers behind her
    Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

    From playing a recovering person addicted to drugs in Rue Bennett on Euphoria to portraying a woman in a relationship with a man who profited off her past trauma as Marie in Malcolm & Marie, Zendaya has proven time and time again that she can breathe life into complex characters, ultimately changing the way you view them.

    Woman with wet hair in a bathtub, looking pensive
    Netflix

    During a recent interview with IMDb, Zendaya revealed she wants to pursue more roles that allow the audience to change their perspective and empathize with the character.

    Zendaya in a bright blouse, resting chin on hand, smiling during an event
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for BAFTA

    "[I want to play characters] who are complicated," Zendaya said. "I think I enjoy playing characters that maybe sometimes on paper do things that would consider them unlikable, unlovable, or irredeemable."

    Woman in sleeveless white attire sitting with a soft smile, on a talk show set
    Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    "And that being my job to make people empathize with them and care about them, I think that’s one of my greatest hopes."

    Zendaya stands poised in a theater wearing a hooded white dress and adorned with elegant wrist jewelry
    Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc

    The Challengers star added that that's one of the reasons she enjoys playing Rue so much: It gives viewers an opportunity to feel for a character who doesn't always make the best choices.

    HBO

    "It’s like I always want people to empathize and love her and care about her, despite the decisions that she makes and the people that she hurts along the way, and remember that she's human and she's hurting too."

    Zendaya smiles in an elegant lace-detailed outfit at an event
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    "And I think that just becomes like your job as an actor is just to make them as lovable as you can, no matter what harm they cause themselves or others. So, I don’t know. That just became my challenge. And I like that part of what we do."

    HBO

    Well, fans are in for a wild ride as she tackles her latest role — a highly sought-after tennis prospect, Tashi Duncan, in Challengers.

    Person sitting at an outdoor event with a focused expression, surrounded by blurred audience members
    MGM /Courtesy Everett Collection

    To catch Zendaya in all her glory, be sure to check out Challengers, which is playing in theaters now. This role is like no other one she's been in before, but believe me, she and her co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist don't disappoint.

    Three people at an event, two men and a woman; the woman in a cropped top and skirt, and the men in casual attire
    Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios

    And to learn more about the Challengers cast, watch their full IMDb interview below:

    View this video on YouTube
    IMDb / youtube.com