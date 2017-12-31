Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy 1. MT PAGE™ @theemptypage_ yeah sex is cool but have you ever had a pair of scissors glide through wrapping paper in a perfectly straight line 11:40 AM - 13 Dec 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Kay-gan @kaegann Yea sex is cool but have you ever taken a deep inhale with your nose after days of not being able to breathe through it? 02:41 PM - 11 Dec 2017 3. auntie cleo @cleopatrasoul6 yea sex is cool but have you ever pulled out a full piece of crab leg meat 12:07 AM - 13 Dec 2017 4. omae wa mou shindeiru @kckartch sex is good and all but have you ever got your shift covered by the first person you texted 10:09 PM - 09 Dec 2017 5. jolly tweeterman 🎅🏽🎄❄️ @__JonathanJay yeah sex is cool but have you ever called a dog from another room and you hear his paws hitting the floor as he runs towards you? 10:13 PM - 10 Dec 2017 6. prozac tears @proxactears yeah sex is cool but have you ever received emotional support from a like minded individual who wants to be a part… https://t.co/un5ktjhcxF 09:50 PM - 09 Dec 2017 7. Logie but, like, Christmasy @loganbouma yeah sex is great but have you ever deleted all the alarms for classes once you finish the semester? 04:24 PM - 13 Dec 2017 8. ktkins @voldemortsbicep sure sex is great but have you ever had a man say you're wrong about something and you're like 🤷🏼♀️ "ok," even tho… https://t.co/TaHW7WDGyK 02:58 PM - 13 Dec 2017 9. layniebug @malaynap Yeah sex is cool but have you ever hit the submit button on Turn it In after working on a paper for 12 hours? 02:48 PM - 13 Dec 2017 10. Adam Palmer @Palmer_4 ya sex is cool but have you ever taken a final that was exactly like the review? 03:21 AM - 13 Dec 2017 11. Saladin Ahmed @saladinahmed sex is cool but have you ever tried arguing with a stranger for hours in the mentions of someone who doesn't know e… https://t.co/zP6vdaBqO9 04:25 AM - 13 Dec 2017 12. Joseph Urban @hondadeal4vets Yeah sex is cool, but have you ever tried drinking water? 03:13 PM - 10 Dec 2017 13. shruti @shrutithenaik you: sex and all is cool me, an intellectual: but have you ever mixed up 2 joke formats and ruined both of them? 12:51 AM - 13 Dec 2017 14. Error404: Soul Not Found @SimranGhandial Yeah sex is good but have you ever gotten into an argument and managed to not stutter when making a strong, valid p… https://t.co/lYXSnlwSnL 11:30 PM - 09 Dec 2017 15. emma @MORTALBRlCKS yes sex is cool but have you ever been watching vine compilations and seen a vine you've never watched before 02:05 AM - 09 Dec 2017 16. Ghost @KillianTrill_ yeah sex is cool and all but have you ever opened the microwave at the last second so the timer doesnt go off so yo… https://t.co/53TB2rT2fl 10:33 PM - 08 Dec 2017 17. anthony @xForcades yeah sex is cool but have you ever seen the waiter at olive garden coming to your table with the breadsticks 06:57 PM - 10 Dec 2017 18. KK💫 @kaee_reed Yeah sex is cool but have you ever found a 20 dollar bill in your pocket ? 05:55 PM - 08 Dec 2017 19. Nollaig Shauna Duit 🎄 @shaunabellew Sex is great but have you ever fallen into a deep sleep after a massive cry 10:33 PM - 10 Dec 2017 20. ECU Professor @ECUProfessor yeah sex is cool but have you ever had a professor who rounds up when calculating final grades? 06:12 PM - 07 Dec 2017 21. alexander @whosalexander yeah sex is cool but have you ever gotten a text back 01:26 AM - 09 Dec 2017 22. pau @ppaulinaa_ yeah sex is cool but have you ever been sarcastic with somebody and they respond with even more sarcasm 01:35 AM - 07 Dec 2017 23. Mat-chu @kirkbatmanspock Best thing I've read all week: "sex is good, but have you ever closed 15 tabs after finishing a project?" 08:42 AM - 03 Dec 2017 24. King Nino 🦁🖤 @nino_xcv Yeah sex is cool but have you ever had cereal @3 fucking 21 in the morning? 08:21 AM - 03 Dec 2017 25. brosephine @haikatte Yeah sex is cool but have you ever tried listening to the crunchy noise it makes when you step in the snow 10:24 PM - 03 Dec 2017 26. DUCK @DuckFanAccount yeah sex is cool but have you tried not leaving your bed or communicating with the outside world for 3 days straight 09:44 PM - 11 Dec 2017