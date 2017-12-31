 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Gift Guide
More Caret down
Best of 2017 Do Better 2018 Trending

26 Times Twitter Perfectly Described Things That Are Better Than Sex

"Yeah, sex is cool, but have you ever tried drinking water?"

Posted on
Morgan Murrell
Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed Staff

1.

yeah sex is cool but have you ever had a pair of scissors glide through wrapping paper in a perfectly straight line
MT PAGE™ @theemptypage_

yeah sex is cool but have you ever had a pair of scissors glide through wrapping paper in a perfectly straight line

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

Yea sex is cool but have you ever taken a deep inhale with your nose after days of not being able to breathe through it?
Kay-gan @kaegann

Yea sex is cool but have you ever taken a deep inhale with your nose after days of not being able to breathe through it?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

3.

yea sex is cool but have you ever pulled out a full piece of crab leg meat
auntie cleo @cleopatrasoul6

yea sex is cool but have you ever pulled out a full piece of crab leg meat

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

sex is good and all but have you ever got your shift covered by the first person you texted
omae wa mou shindeiru @kckartch

sex is good and all but have you ever got your shift covered by the first person you texted

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

yeah sex is cool but have you ever called a dog from another room and you hear his paws hitting the floor as he runs towards you?
jolly tweeterman 🎅🏽🎄❄️ @__JonathanJay

yeah sex is cool but have you ever called a dog from another room and you hear his paws hitting the floor as he runs towards you?

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

yeah sex is cool but have you ever received emotional support from a like minded individual who wants to be a part… https://t.co/un5ktjhcxF
prozac tears @proxactears

yeah sex is cool but have you ever received emotional support from a like minded individual who wants to be a part… https://t.co/un5ktjhcxF

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

yeah sex is great but have you ever deleted all the alarms for classes once you finish the semester?
Logie but, like, Christmasy @loganbouma

yeah sex is great but have you ever deleted all the alarms for classes once you finish the semester?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

8.

sure sex is great but have you ever had a man say you're wrong about something and you're like 🤷🏼‍♀️ "ok," even tho… https://t.co/TaHW7WDGyK
ktkins @voldemortsbicep

sure sex is great but have you ever had a man say you're wrong about something and you're like 🤷🏼‍♀️ "ok," even tho… https://t.co/TaHW7WDGyK

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever hit the submit button on Turn it In after working on a paper for 12 hours?
layniebug @malaynap

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever hit the submit button on Turn it In after working on a paper for 12 hours?

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

ya sex is cool but have you ever taken a final that was exactly like the review?
Adam Palmer @Palmer_4

ya sex is cool but have you ever taken a final that was exactly like the review?

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

sex is cool but have you ever tried arguing with a stranger for hours in the mentions of someone who doesn't know e… https://t.co/zP6vdaBqO9
Saladin Ahmed @saladinahmed

sex is cool but have you ever tried arguing with a stranger for hours in the mentions of someone who doesn't know e… https://t.co/zP6vdaBqO9

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

Yeah sex is cool, but have you ever tried drinking water?
Joseph Urban @hondadeal4vets

Yeah sex is cool, but have you ever tried drinking water?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

13.

you: sex and all is cool me, an intellectual: but have you ever mixed up 2 joke formats and ruined both of them?
shruti @shrutithenaik

you: sex and all is cool me, an intellectual: but have you ever mixed up 2 joke formats and ruined both of them?

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

Yeah sex is good but have you ever gotten into an argument and managed to not stutter when making a strong, valid p… https://t.co/lYXSnlwSnL
Error404: Soul Not Found @SimranGhandial

Yeah sex is good but have you ever gotten into an argument and managed to not stutter when making a strong, valid p… https://t.co/lYXSnlwSnL

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

yes sex is cool but have you ever been watching vine compilations and seen a vine you’ve never watched before
emma @MORTALBRlCKS

yes sex is cool but have you ever been watching vine compilations and seen a vine you’ve never watched before

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

yeah sex is cool and all but have you ever opened the microwave at the last second so the timer doesnt go off so yo… https://t.co/53TB2rT2fl
Ghost @KillianTrill_

yeah sex is cool and all but have you ever opened the microwave at the last second so the timer doesnt go off so yo… https://t.co/53TB2rT2fl

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

yeah sex is cool but have you ever seen the waiter at olive garden coming to your table with the breadsticks
anthony @xForcades

yeah sex is cool but have you ever seen the waiter at olive garden coming to your table with the breadsticks

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

18.

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever found a 20 dollar bill in your pocket ?
KK💫 @kaee_reed

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever found a 20 dollar bill in your pocket ?

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

Sex is great but have you ever fallen into a deep sleep after a massive cry
Nollaig Shauna Duit 🎄 @shaunabellew

Sex is great but have you ever fallen into a deep sleep after a massive cry

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

yeah sex is cool but have you ever had a professor who rounds up when calculating final grades?
ECU Professor @ECUProfessor

yeah sex is cool but have you ever had a professor who rounds up when calculating final grades?

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

yeah sex is cool but have you ever gotten a text back
alexander @whosalexander

yeah sex is cool but have you ever gotten a text back

Reply Retweet Favorite

22.

yeah sex is cool but have you ever been sarcastic with somebody and they respond with even more sarcasm
pau @ppaulinaa_

yeah sex is cool but have you ever been sarcastic with somebody and they respond with even more sarcasm

Reply Retweet Favorite

23.

Best thing I've read all week: "sex is good, but have you ever closed 15 tabs after finishing a project?"
Mat-chu @kirkbatmanspock

Best thing I've read all week: "sex is good, but have you ever closed 15 tabs after finishing a project?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

24.

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever had cereal @3 fucking 21 in the morning?
King Nino 🦁🖤 @nino_xcv

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever had cereal @3 fucking 21 in the morning?

Reply Retweet Favorite

25.

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever tried listening to the crunchy noise it makes when you step in the snow
brosephine @haikatte

Yeah sex is cool but have you ever tried listening to the crunchy noise it makes when you step in the snow

Reply Retweet Favorite

26.

yeah sex is cool but have you tried not leaving your bed or communicating with the outside world for 3 days straight
DUCK @DuckFanAccount

yeah sex is cool but have you tried not leaving your bed or communicating with the outside world for 3 days straight

Reply Retweet Favorite

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Culture

Follow Us On Pinterest

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss