    MTV Denied Victoria Monét A Performance At The VMAs A Couple Of Months Ago — Today She Was Nominated For 7 Grammys, And Fans Can't Stop Laughing

    "When Jesus says yes..."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Victoria Monét was nominated for not one, but seven Grammys today, and now her fans are having the last laugh.

    Close-up of Victoria smiling at a media event and wearing a spaghetti-strap outfit
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

    Victoria had one of the biggest songs of the summer when she released "On My Mama" earlier this year. Not only did the choreography go viral on TikTok, but you couldn't turn on the radio or a music streaming service without hearing it.

    View this video on YouTube
    RCA Records

    Victoria's name as a performer might sound new to some, but in the industry, she's anything but a newbie. She's widely known for writing music for some of today's biggest artists, including a ton of songs for Ariana Grande ("7 Rings," "Thank U, Next," "34+35," etc.), Chloe x Halle ("Do It"), and more.

    Victoria and Ariana performing onstage
    Kevin Mazur / One Love Manchester / Getty Images for One Love Manchester

    So when the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards rolled around on Sept. 12, fans expected to see her grace the stage. Instead, they only saw her in the audience.

    Close-up of Victoria at the VMAs
    Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for MTV

    Victoria noticed the outpouring of support from fans saying that she deserved to perform at the VMAs. Victoria revealed that MTV told her team it was "too early in [her] story" for her to hit the stage at their awards show.

    Twitter: @VictoriaMonet

    Whew, baby! Fans were not happy to hear that excuse, especially considering her credentials.

    Twitter: @durandbernarr

    Twitter: @redforjanet

    But earlier today, Grammy nominations were announced, and Victoria struck gold...seven times! The "Coastin'" singer is nominated for Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

    Close-up of Victoria at a media event in a backless outfit
    Natasha Campos / Getty Images for Tres Generaciones

    Victoria, who's set to close out her Jaguar tour next week, submitted herself for 11 categories for the Recording Academy to consider. And for her to be chosen for 7 out of the 11 is a huge win in itself.

    Well, fans were right there behind her to celebrate...and, of course, to rub it in MTV's face for making such a big mistake.

    Touchstone Pictures

    Disney Channel / Via Twitter: @myabriabe

    Twitter: @TheLexGabrielle

    Twitter: @yoyotrav

    Twitter: @alaysiasierra

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @MadeByWanna

    Twitter: @carolinerenard_

    Twitter: @MikeishaDache

    Twitter: @KianaLede

    Twitter: @TheDinferno

    Twitter: @iamRichaun

    Victoria has been nominated for 10 Grammys in her career. She was nominated in 2021 for Best R&B Song for her writing credits on Chloe x Halle's "Do It" and in 2020 for writing on Ariana's Thank U, Next (Album of the Year) and "7 Rings" (Record of the Year).

    Close-up of Victoria smiling at a media event
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    I know that's right! I couldn't be happier for Victoria!

    This is a big year for the R&B girlies, so tune into the Grammys on Feb. 4, 2024, to see how many she collects!