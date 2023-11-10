Victoria Monét was nominated for not one, but seven Grammys today, and now her fans are having the last laugh.
Victoria had one of the biggest songs of the summer when she released "On My Mama" earlier this year. Not only did the choreography go viral on TikTok, but you couldn't turn on the radio or a music streaming service without hearing it.
Victoria's name as a performer might sound new to some, but in the industry, she's anything but a newbie. She's widely known for writing music for some of today's biggest artists, including a ton of songs for Ariana Grande ("7 Rings," "Thank U, Next," "34+35," etc.), Chloe x Halle ("Do It"), and more.
So when the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards rolled around on Sept. 12, fans expected to see her grace the stage. Instead, they only saw her in the audience.
But earlier today, Grammy nominations were announced, and Victoria struck gold...seven times! The "Coastin'" singer is nominated for Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.
Well, fans were right there behind her to celebrate...and, of course, to rub it in MTV's face for making such a big mistake.
Victoria has been nominated for 10 Grammys in her career. She was nominated in 2021 for Best R&B Song for her writing credits on Chloe x Halle's "Do It" and in 2020 for writing on Ariana's Thank U, Next (Album of the Year) and "7 Rings" (Record of the Year).
I know that's right! I couldn't be happier for Victoria!
This is a big year for the R&B girlies, so tune into the Grammys on Feb. 4, 2024, to see how many she collects!