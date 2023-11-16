Skip To Content
    Travis Scott Said That He Was "Overly Devastated" By The Tragic Fatalities At Astroworld And Thinks About The Victims Every Day

    "I love my fans to the utmost."

    Morgan Murrell
    Two years after the tragic fatalities at Astroworld, Travis Scott is reflecting on the emotional toll they've taken on him and the sadness that continues to live inside him.

    Close-up of Travis holding a microphone
    Rick Kern / Getty Images

    During his Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021, 10 attendees were killed while thousands of other concertgoers were injured because of a crowd rush at NRG Park in Houston.

    Close-up of Travis onstage
    Erika Goldring / WireImage / Getty Images

    During a recent interview for GQ's Man of the Year Issue, the "Sicko Mode" rapper spoke about that "overly devastating" time and the pain he's been carrying with him ever since.

    Close-up of Travis onstage
    Rick Kern / Getty Images

    “I was just overly devastated, you know," Travis told GQ. "Yeah, I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost. You just feel for those people. And their families.”

    Close-up of an audience at a concert
    Gary Miller / Getty Images

    Despite what some people may think, Travis wants the world to know that this incident is constantly on his mind and he's been working on ways to "make things better" and make himself better.

    Close-up of Travis
    Denise Truscello / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    "I have pain too," Travis added. "I have concerns, things that I think about, and the things I see on a day-to-day basis. I think about them."

    Close-up of Travis onstage
    Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for E11EVEN

    He continued, "And every day I want to find change in the things, to make things better, make myself better. It’s just like, I go through things like everyone else. And even recently through something like I never could imagine.”

    Close-up of Travis smiling
    Pierre Suu / WireImage / Getty Images

    Travis went on to discuss how he transfers some of that suffering into his music. Although it took him a while to make music again after the horrific tragedy, once he did, he found it very "therapeutic."

    Close-up of Travis smiling onstage
    Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for E11EVEN

    "Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things. That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating," he said.

    Close-up of Travis performing
    Shlomi Pinto / Getty Images

    "I got back into it probably like, I don’t know, months and months and months after. And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it.”

    Close-up of Travis performing
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Fanatics

    He even wrote about the incident in his song "My Eyes." Here's an example of his lyrics: "I replay them nights, and right by my side, all I see is a sea of people that ride wit' me / If they just knew what Scotty would do to jump off the stage and save him a child."

    Back in December 2021, during his first post-Astroworld interview, Travis told Good Morning America that he was unable to hear any screams as the crowd surged, but claimed that he stopped the show several times to ensure the crowd's safety.

    Close-up of Travis
    Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

    To read more about Travis, be sure to check out his full GQ interview.