The Game Had The Greatest Clapback To A Troll Dissing Blue Ivy
He really tried it!
1. The Game might have a hardcore rapper persona, but when it comes to his children, he’s a big softie.
2. Especially with his 6-year-old daughter, Cali Dream Taylor:
3. So, it wasn’t out of the ordinary for him to share an appreciation post on her behalf. He posted this photo on Thursday:
His little girl has a new modeling gig with The Real.
4. The comments were filled with fans praising his parenting skills, then this troll came along:
5. Come again?
6. While The Game somewhat appreciated the backhanded compliment, he was not going to let that Blue Ivy shade go unnoticed:
7. “Thank you, my baby is amazing… & Blue is a beautiful child as well. Stop that,” wrote The Game.
Via instagram.com
8. Let’s just be glad the Beyhive didn’t get to him first…
Beyonce / Via giphy.com
