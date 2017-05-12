Get Our App!
Celebrity

The Game Had The Greatest Clapback To A Troll Dissing Blue Ivy

He really tried it!

Morgan Murrell
Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed Staff

1. The Game might have a hardcore rapper persona, but when it comes to his children, he’s a big softie.

instagram.com

2. Especially with his 6-year-old daughter, Cali Dream Taylor:

instagram.com, instagram.com, instagram.com

3. So, it wasn’t out of the ordinary for him to share an appreciation post on her behalf. He posted this photo on Thursday:

instagram.com

His little girl has a new modeling gig with The Real.

4. The comments were filled with fans praising his parenting skills, then this troll came along:

View this image ›

instagram.com

5. Come again?

View this image ›

instagram.com

6. While The Game somewhat appreciated the backhanded compliment, he was not going to let that Blue Ivy shade go unnoticed:

View this image ›

instagram.com

7. “Thank you, my baby is amazing… & Blue is a beautiful child as well. Stop that,” wrote The Game.

Via instagram.com

8. Let’s just be glad the Beyhive didn’t get to him first…

View this image ›

Beyonce / Via giphy.com

