    "The Chi" Returned With An Explosive Season 6 Episode, And Fans Can't Stop Talking About It

    We're in for a bumpy ride!

    The Chi debuted Season 6, Part 2 over the weekend, and it came back with a bang...literally!

    Screenshot from &quot;The Chi&quot;
    When the trailer for Part 2 dropped in April, I knew we were in for a wild ride, because so much took place in the finale for Part 1. From Papa's father being killed to Kevin graduating high school and venturing off to LA to pursue his passion for gaming, a lot went down.

    But after much anticipation and months of yearning, The Chi finally made its return with a jam-packed episode that picked up right where things left off and answered some of the questions fans have been begging to know.

    A scene from &quot;The Chi&quot; with a character in a hospital bed, another character reaches out to them
    🚨SPOILERS AHEAD🚨

    Despite Emmett's best efforts, he fumbled his shot at taking down the one man who's been plaguing the streets of Chicago for years: Douda. After seeing similar attempts like that happen throughout the seasons, I adopted a new slogan for the show: Douda Doesn't Die!

    Screenshot from &quot;The Chi&quot;
    In the latest episode, we see Emmett walking around with a target on his back because of that failed murder attempt, which in turn puts the people he's closest to in danger as well. Oh, and did I mention that Douda knows it was Emmett who tried to kill him?

    Here's a quick rundown of what else went down:

    Jake accepted money from Zay as an "investment" into his clothing business.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Chi&quot;
    Britney was actually hired by Douda to spy on her twin brother Bakari, and that's how she got the money for Jemma's apartment.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Chi&quot;
    Papa has his eyes set on leading his own church with a first lady by his side, and something tells me things between him and Maisha aren't finished yet.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Chi&quot;
    There's trouble in paradise for two relationships: Nina and Dre split because Dre realizes she's still in love with her ex, and Fatima walks out on Victor after realizing he is going to try to kill Douda...again.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Chi&quot;
    And, lastly, Alicia asks Bianca for a favor to get close to Douda so she can take him down, which is ironic, because Douda ordered Emmett to "take care of" Alicia.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Chi&quot;
    Well, the rest of this season should definitely be interesting. Here's how people reacted to the explosive episode:

    1.

    Y’all couldn’t even let us get a full five minutes into episode 9 before stressing us out?!?! #TheChi pic.twitter.com/DnSNEGkpFO

    — Carmen Alex (@CarmenAlex25) May 12, 2024
    2.

    Darnell is becoming one my fav characters.. the way he shows up for Emmett every time! #TheChi pic.twitter.com/q1GoIcyjBv

    — mela•Nino Brown ✨🇭🇹 (@darahisabel) May 11, 2024
    3.

    Every time anybody ask who weed it is.
    Tiff: MINE. I GREW THAT

    😂😂 #TheChi pic.twitter.com/9wmVdY3Rzr

    — taiiiii (@jusssssst_tai) May 11, 2024
    4.

    Jake took that dirty money like it wasn't sh*t. #TheChi pic.twitter.com/9kkpE1DLXG

    — Tiesha (@TieshaSweetTee) May 10, 2024
    5.

    this scene was so good! jacob latimore was in his acting bag ‼️ loved that keisha apologized to emmett and she told him she didn’t want to be with anyone else but him. they needed to have that talk too. my babies. #thechi pic.twitter.com/ITUgw2Lfai

    — bre ✨ (@justthatbre) May 10, 2024
    6.

    You know what i’m not even surprised cause how the hell britney give jemma 10,000 but ain’t have a place to stay at… #TheChi pic.twitter.com/WGmjMHr0EZ

    — ❀ (@Emprissianthe) May 10, 2024
    7.

    Me every time this mf Emmett says he got a plan🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂 #TheChi pic.twitter.com/uaeEMz1sy9

    — Dro💸 (@yrn_dro) May 10, 2024
    8.

    Lynn Whitfield knows how to play a character that’s going to piss you off 😂 #TheChi pic.twitter.com/s2A4MTZL5w

    — Cheeky Brown Eyes (CBE) Media (@cbe_media) May 10, 2024
    9.

    at this point the women can handle the hit on douda and a few others on their own: tiff, emmett’s mom, keisha, and rob’s mom, hell when jemma find out about her manager it’s up, lynae on ya head behind bakari and at most maisha the driver 😂 #TheChi pic.twitter.com/6oFbFnjNhU

    — ᴅᴇᴛᴡᴇɪʟᴇʀ. (@tarynterintino) May 10, 2024
    10.

    I’m so tired of Zay creeping around#thechi pic.twitter.com/pkCW5TiI4J

    — T a l i a f e r r o 🌹🍯 (@Pimpcess_Ayeee) May 12, 2024
    11.

    LMAOOO Jake losing his girl to a stud is funny af tho that’s what he get for stealing his best friend’s gf..how you get em is exactly how you lose them. Kevin’s karma is coming back at both of them ten fold #thechi pic.twitter.com/JgbNyjbFMR

    — ♑︎ya 𓊍 (@yafathashouse) May 11, 2024
    12.

    Bakari and Papa’s relationship is so beautiful to see🥹🥹 they are really family and I LOVE THAT SO MUCH❤️ #TheChi #TheChiOnShowtime pic.twitter.com/p9OiFY2gl7

    — Kee👸🏾 (@keeplus4_) May 12, 2024
    Are you all caught up on The Chi? Tell us what you thought about the most recent episode in the comments below!

