"The Chi" Returned With An Explosive Season 6 Episode, And Fans Can't Stop Talking About It

When the trailer for Part 2 dropped in April, I knew we were in for a wild ride, because so much took place in the finale for Part 1. From Papa's father being killed to Kevin graduating high school and venturing off to LA to pursue his passion for gaming, a lot went down.
But after much anticipation and months of yearning, The Chi finally made its return with a jam-packed episode that picked up right where things left off and answered some of the questions fans have been begging to know.
🚨SPOILERS AHEAD🚨
Despite Emmett's best efforts, he fumbled his shot at taking down the one man who's been plaguing the streets of Chicago for years: Douda. After seeing similar attempts like that happen throughout the seasons, I adopted a new slogan for the show: Douda Doesn't Die!
In the latest episode, we see Emmett walking around with a target on his back because of that failed murder attempt, which in turn puts the people he's closest to in danger as well. Oh, and did I mention that Douda knows it was Emmett who tried to kill him?
Here's a quick rundown of what else went down:
Jake accepted money from Zay as an "investment" into his clothing business.
Britney was actually hired by Douda to spy on her twin brother Bakari, and that's how she got the money for Jemma's apartment.
Papa has his eyes set on leading his own church with a first lady by his side, and something tells me things between him and Maisha aren't finished yet.
There's trouble in paradise for two relationships: Nina and Dre split because Dre realizes she's still in love with her ex, and Fatima walks out on Victor after realizing he is going to try to kill Douda...again.
And, lastly, Alicia asks Bianca for a favor to get close to Douda so she can take him down, which is ironic, because Douda ordered Emmett to "take care of" Alicia.
Well, the rest of this season should definitely be interesting. Here's how people reacted to the explosive episode:
Are you all caught up on The Chi? Tell us what you thought about the most recent episode in the comments below!
And be sure to tune in to The Chi on Showtime and Paramount+.