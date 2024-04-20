People Are Calling Out Taylor Swift For This Random Lyric About Living In Another Generation

Hot Topic
Taylor Swift's new album is a hit, but there's one lyric on there that has a lot of people confused...and, no, it's not about an ex.
On Friday, Taylor dropped her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department and it's already made headlines for a number of reasons. From an alleged diss track about Kim Kardashian...
...to addressing her controversial relationship with The 1975's frontman, Matty Healy, the singer didn't hold back.
But there's one song that's been getting a lot of attention for a different reason. In "I Hate it Here," Taylor sings of discontent — not feeling at home in this era or even amongst friends.
As the song plays on, Taylor said she's thought about living in a different generation. Her generation of choice? The 1830s. Seemingly knowing that many would find this time period to be an odd choice — cough, cough, slavery — Taylor added, "I'd say the 1830s, but without all the racists."
Following that lyric, Taylor also describes women at the time being married to the "highest" bidder:
Another strange reason for choosing that particular point in time. Not only were Black people (again, SLAVERY) and other racial minorities treated as less than human during this generation, but women also didn't have equal rights, the LGBTQ+ community was still fighting for theirs.
Now, if she was referring to the fashion in the 1830s, people might've understood where Taylor was coming from, but, instead, people on the internet let her know these lyrics aren't it:
Others noted that Taylor was referencing how nostalgia can trick you into believing that the past was great, even if it wasn't:
But that's the interesting thing about art, it can be interpreted in a million ways and mean a million different things to other people.
Tell us your thoughts on the lyrics below!
