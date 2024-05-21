    16 "Summer House: Martha's Vineyard" Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up The Season 2 Finale

    Summer is heating up.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As we prepare for the upcoming reunion, let's take a look back at Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Season 2, and all of the wild moments that came with it.

    Group of people, including a person in a white hat, participating in a drinking activity while another person takes a photo with a smartphone in the background
    Bravo

    From new cast member Noelle acclimating into the group with ease and Jordan getting vulnerable about her alopecia journey, to Jasmine revealing her pregnancy and Nick being accused of being handsy, this season did not disappoint when it came to storylines.

    A woman with long hair and a white headband looks pensive, resting her chin on her hands, seated in a kitchen with brown paper bags and flowers in the background
    Bravo

    We saw growth in certain personalities and separation between others. This was also a major season for love, lust, and unrequited feelings.

    Bravo

    They laughed. They cried. They sang about waves. Here's how fans are reacting to Season 2 and its finale:

    1.

    #SummerHouseMV Milo + production after conjuring up this runaway storyline: pic.twitter.com/2Q1XVlxIRp

    — issa rae’s favorite reporter. (@TheGreatIsNate) May 20, 2024
    Reaction Memes / Twitter: @TheGreatIsNate

    2.

    all my years of reality tv and watching summer yell, "you didn't invite someone you've been inside of" during a group dinner is one of the most insane things i've ever seen omgggggggg #SummerHouseMV pic.twitter.com/wHBg8jas5x

    — jawn q. public (@zeezeeontv) May 20, 2024
    Bravo / Twitter: @zeezeeontv

    3.

    We need to stop this “you’re mad because you’re guilty” agenda, a person can also be angry about a situation because they’re being wrongly accused #SummerHouseMV pic.twitter.com/D2XbEAr2Le

    — shad🫶🏾🌻. (@shadell1701) May 20, 2024
    Amazon Prime / Twitter: @shadell1701

    4.

    Natalie wanted to use that talk with Tasia for her 15 mins of fame and it backfired greatly, she should be embarrassed #summerhousemv pic.twitter.com/SI4j2bLgEE

    — Ambalamb (@BabeItsAmber) May 21, 2024
    Nickelodeon / Twitter: @BabeItsAmber

    5.

    During this conversation between Nick and Amir its so interesting and yet convenient that Amir left out that he was literally coaching Natalie on what to text Tasia.... Amir was just as involved! #summerhousemv pic.twitter.com/3Jtm3GXOvT

    — Miloosh’s Mama 🐶🇭🇹 (@La_Urbanista) May 20, 2024
    Bravo / Twitter: @La_Urbanista

    6.

    I don't need Amir or Bria on my screen again. And Shanice ass can go ass well. #summerhousemv pic.twitter.com/01pe1LAE8G

    — Read The Room (@taecimone) May 20, 2024
    CBC Television / Twitter: @taecimone

    7.

    A lot of people have been harping on the Jasmine we saw in season one but this one is different. She’s apologizing, accommodating, and genuinely trying to keep the peace. It’s been a year and you can actually see the growth there unlike with other characters. #SummerHouseMV pic.twitter.com/7D7YW8n4Bb

    — written♡flair (@writtenflair) April 22, 2024
    Bravo / Twitter: @writtenflair

    8.

    Amir: I won’t come back if Natalie can’t come! 😤
    The Audience and Jasmine: #SummerHouseMV pic.twitter.com/LV6OLBKH8Q

    — isaiah’s DEI twittеr (@itsisaiahk_) May 18, 2024
    Bravo / Twitter: @itsisaiahk_

    9.

    the wigs horrible, the fashions outdated, no fun, trauma overload, shanice is broke, summer got anger issues, Bria is insufferable, Amir is Nathalie bitch, Noelle thirsty, Alex lame, Jasmine,Preston,Jordan are ok but... chile! where is the black excellence??? #SummerHouseMV pic.twitter.com/a8XaSOWlKk

    — Ashley ✨ (@ash_slay) May 20, 2024
    ABC / Twitter: @ash_slay

    10.

    I think we’ve heard Jordan say 13 words this entire season lol #SummerHouseMV

    — jeremy allen black (@blackcindyy) May 20, 2024
    Twitter: @blackcindyy

    11.

    I need a real Preston v Bria moment during the reunion because there’s clearly a lot left unsaid #SummerHouseMV pic.twitter.com/7R4YoNB2GK

    — bug-a-boo haunted aka all night³³³ 𐚁 (@thedarryn) May 20, 2024
    VH1 / Twitter: @thedarryn

    12.

    if they’re gonna discuss Nick being handsy, then discuss it all. Shanice is a hyper sexual deviant who’s always flashing her titties, coochie & ass w/o consent, KNOWING most of the men are taken. is that not also potentially uncomfortable? #SummerHouseMV pic.twitter.com/7bRxT4OcgF

    — E. (@bez184) May 13, 2024
    CNN / Twitter: @bez184

    13.

    These men are getting away with a little bit too much for me. Nick yelling at Bria & Noelle. None of the men telling Nick to calm down. Alex acting like Summer doesn’t exist. The acting single when your woman isn’t there but wanting everyone to cover for your BS. #SummerHouseMV pic.twitter.com/Dn8mF7Oxmh

    — Echo (@EchoDoesRadio) May 20, 2024
    MTV / Twitter: @EchoDoesRadio

    14.

    #SummerHouseMV

    *Milo running off to disappear into the woods*

    Production crew:
    pic.twitter.com/iGEi3oBa3T

    — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) May 20, 2024
    TNT / Twitter: @_loveRachel_

    15.

    Why the hate on Alex's event? I found it cute and I also like the song. It can't be shots, shots, shots everyday. Let's wind down. #SummerHouseMV pic.twitter.com/0OYdPlVdGe

    — stay flo (@tswinasun) May 21, 2024
    ABC / Twitter: @tswinasun

    16.

    Shoutout the cast of #SummerHouseMV No matter how crazy this season was, we appreciate you all for sharing your stories!

    We’re look forward to a season 3! pic.twitter.com/C1bNYbFyBC

    — Willie W. (@iamWillieW) May 20, 2024
    Nickelodeon / Twitter: @iamWillieW

    For more Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, be sure to tune in to the reunion on May 26 at 9 p.m. on Bravo or Peacock.