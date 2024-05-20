Simone Biles Came To Her Husband's Defense, Again, After Dealing With More "Disrespectful" Comments Online

From shady tweets to think pieces, the internet went into a frenzy when Jonathan did an interview with The Pivot Podcast last December, explaining how the two met. Simone was also present for the interview and agreed with his version of their meet-cute, for the most part.
But ever since he revealed that he didn't know who Simone — the most decorated gymnast in history — was before they began dating, people on the internet refused to let him live it down. Even fellow NFL star Travis Kelce threw a joke Jonathan's way after he heard him make that revelation.
“When she won the Olympics, I was in college," Jonathan said on the podcast. "We didn't have NBC. We didn't have Olympic channels. And we're in [football] camp in late July, early August, so I'm not really paying attention. So, I never would've had a moment where I would have watched.”
During the interview, he also referred to himself as "the catch" in their relationship, which viewers also had trouble comprehending. Once clips started popping up on Twitter, people online were quick to tell Simone to "divorce him."
“I thought everything was okay, and then I go on Twitter and everybody’s like, ‘Divorce this man. He’s mean!’” Simone said on Call Her Daddy. “I’m like, ‘He’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.’ Truly, I’ve never met a man like him. He truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”
Well, five months later, Simone still finds herself defending her husband against the pessimistic narratives that plague him online. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a message with her followers about respecting Jonathan and their marriage.
"Y'all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship and my husband," Simone wrote on Instagram. "So, I'm gonna go ahead and say this one time, 'Respectfully, fuck off.'"
"And if you keep commenting or tweeting at me, I'm just going to block you. Simple as that."
You can read her full message below:
Chile, y'all better leave them alone, because, in my opinion, that note was giving Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.
Besides, there are so many other things to message her about, like how she kicked off her Olympic year by winning the US Classic over the weekend.