Selma Blair is reflecting on how doctors initially treated her when she was younger and experiencing pain in her body.
Before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, Selma dealt with health issues throughout periods of her life, dating all the way back to her childhood.
During a recent interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, Selma opened up about doctors dismissing her pain, and instead of trying to find solutions, they allegedly made excuses...even going as far as suggesting she get a boyfriend to fix the problem.
“I honestly have to say, the period from three [years old] until about five years ago was hell on earth for me,” Selma said. “I’m not saying I had a horrible life, but the amount of discomfort, disbelief from the kids at school, all the doctors. I couldn’t trust myself. They were saying there’s nothing wrong with you.”
“I spent my entire childhood on high antibiotics and until I develop anaphylaxis to all of them. And yet, it was just like, 'Oh, this dramatic girl,' so that became my character. I had a lot of medical trauma.”
After confirming that one doctor recommended she "just get a boyfriend," the After We Collided star admitted she didn't know how to process everything that was happening to her, because it seemed like no one believed her.
“I knew the pain was real. I thought it was. But I did start to convince myself, ‘You’re overly sensitive. There’s nothing wrong with you. Get it together, you lazy, lazy whatever.’”
Despite dealing with constant headaches, fevers, and problems with her balance, Selma said she was never given an MRI.
Five years ago, Selma was officially diagnosed with MS, which brought a sense of relief, after years of confusion and disbelief. She's been in remission since 2021.
To learn more about Selma, be sure to check out her full Meet the Press interview below: