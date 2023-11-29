Skip To Content
    Selma Blair Said Her Doctors Allegedly Dismissed Her Pain And Recommended She Get A Boyfriend Instead — She Was Eventually Diagnosed With MS

    "The period from three [years old] until about five years ago was hell on earth for me."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Selma Blair is reflecting on how doctors initially treated her when she was younger and experiencing pain in her body.

    Closeup of Selma Blair with her cane
    Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images

    Before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, Selma dealt with health issues throughout periods of her life, dating all the way back to her childhood.

    Closeup of Selma Blair smiling
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Burberry

    During a recent interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, Selma opened up about doctors dismissing her pain, and instead of trying to find solutions, they allegedly made excuses...even going as far as suggesting she get a boyfriend to fix the problem.

    Closeup of Selma Blair
    NBC News

    “I honestly have to say, the period from three [years old] until about five years ago was hell on earth for me,” Selma said. “I’m not saying I had a horrible life, but the amount of discomfort, disbelief from the kids at school, all the doctors. I couldn’t trust myself. They were saying there’s nothing wrong with you.”

    Closeup of Selma Blair
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    “I spent my entire childhood on high antibiotics and until I develop anaphylaxis to all of them. And yet, it was just like, 'Oh, this dramatic girl,' so that became my character. I had a lot of medical trauma.”

    Closeup of Selma Blair on the red carpet with short cropped hair and a cane
    Charley Gallay / Getty Images for FIJI Water

    After confirming that one doctor recommended she "just get a boyfriend," the After We Collided star admitted she didn't know how to process everything that was happening to her, because it seemed like no one believed her.

    Closeup of Selma Blair
    Rich Polk / Getty Images for Discovery

    “I knew the pain was real. I thought it was. But I did start to convince myself, ‘You’re overly sensitive. There’s nothing wrong with you. Get it together, you lazy, lazy whatever.’”

    Closeup of Selma Blair
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    Despite dealing with constant headaches, fevers, and problems with her balance, Selma said she was never given an MRI.

    Closeup of Selma Blair
    Craig Barritt / Getty Images for TIME 100 Health Summit

    Five years ago, Selma was officially diagnosed with MS, which brought a sense of relief, after years of confusion and disbelief. She's been in remission since 2021.

    To learn more about Selma, be sure to check out her full Meet the Press interview below:

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC News