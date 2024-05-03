    Ryan Gosling Opened Up About The One Regret He Has With His "La La Land" Performance And How People On Set Warned Him Not To Do It

    Hamburger-hands Gosling reporting for duty.

    Morgan Murrell
    Ryan Gosling is reflecting on his time filming La La Land and the one thing he wishes he could change about his performance.

    Closeup of Ryan Gosling
    During a recent episode of the Wall Street Journal's The One series, Ryan opened up about the biggest regret he's been living with for the past seven years regarding the 2016 romance musical.

    Ryan Gosling in &quot;La La Land&quot;
    When asked to name the role he'd like to do over, Ryan immediately said La La Land. He revealed that he regretted the way he put his own spin on the film's iconic dance sequence with costar Emma Stone. That image ultimately became the movie poster.

    Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling dancing outdoors in &#x27;La La Land&#x27;, she in a yellow dress and he in a white shirt and black pants
    “There’s a moment that haunts me where we’re dancing, Emma and I. I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie,” The Fall Guy star said. “But I thought we were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it’d be cool to put my hand like that.”

    For reference, Ryan demonstrated that his hand should have been pointed straight up, but instead, he gave it a slight bend. People on set told him it didn't look cool, but, at the time, Ryan disagreed.

    “It just killed the energy that way,” Ryan said. “It was sort of like, all leading to what? Just like a lazy…I call it ‘La La Hand.'”

    Closeup of Ryan Gosling
    The WSJ reporter confirmed that dancers also have a similar term for that gesture/hand movement, and it's called "hamburger hands."

    The former Mickey Mouse Club entertainer thought his dance background would help him with his performance, but, boy, was he wrong: “I thought it would help in La La Land and then, of course, hamburger-hands Gosling over here — it didn’t help me at all in the end.”

    Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in &quot;La La Land&quot;
    It's always interesting to hear how actors view their own work, whether it's what they enjoyed the most about the role or their biggest regret. I didn't think twice about the positioning of Ryan's hand, but that detail has been eating at him for years. Who would've thought?

    Ryan Gosling in &quot;La La Land&quot;
    To learn more about Ryan and his filmography, be sure to watch his full WSJ series episode below:

