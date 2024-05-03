    Raven-Symoné's Wife Miranda Maday Is Clearing The Air After People On The Internet Addressed Their Annoyance With Her For Not Knowing Any Of Raven's Popular Work

    "It's really become wild."

    by Morgan Murrell

    Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Maday, have had enough of the negative online comments and narrative surrounding their relationship.

    Closeup of Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    They host the Tea Time with Raven and Miranda podcast together, where they discuss various random topics, while also giving listeners a sneak peek into their marriage and personal lives.

    The couple has also been guests on other shows — most recently with online personality Fannita and her Bottoms Up podcast.

    Clips from Raven and Miranda's interview with Fannita have since gone viral, particularly one in which Fannita addressed Miranda's unfamiliarity with some of Raven's most iconic roles.

    One thing about it; her wife is gonna let you know idk her 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6OGCvVsKf2

    — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 20, 2024
    Twitter: @SomaKazima / Via youtube.com

    This wasn't the first time Miranda revealed she hadn't watched a lot of Raven's work, and each time, fans responded with shock and annoyance because of it. While Raven didn't seem to mind, some fans took Miranda's words personally.

    Twitter: @will_love235

    Viewers also made it known that they didn't like the way Miranda spoke about Raven at times, which also led to more negative discourse about Miranda online.

    Raven's wife is obviously intimidated by her friendship with Fannita. This was very mean. The worst part is that her discomfort is her fault! She's not willing to learn and celebrate Raven and her past accomplishments. She doesn't seem to like her as she is but Fannita does. https://t.co/lsIBm31LyO

    — Black Archie Character (@ppppp1245688) April 21, 2024
    Twitter: @ppppp1245688 / Via youtube.com

    But in a recent TikTok, Raven let it be known that some of the comments were getting out of hand. On Thursday, the former Disney star shared a video on the social media platform, stating that Miranda has received death threats because of some of these interviews and demanded everyone stop with the disrespect.

    Closeup of Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday
    Raven-Symoné / tiktok.com

    "I'm here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs," Raven said. "It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it."

    Closeup of Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday
    Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

    Miranda added that the responses from people online have "really become wild." She then went on to explain her comments regarding her unfamiliarity with Raven's work, prior to them getting into a relationship.

    Closeup of Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    "I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That's So Raven. I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work."

    Closeup of Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday
    Raven-Symoné / tiktok.com

    For context, Raven is 38 years old, and Miranda is 36. Miranda previously mentioned she grew up watching other Disney Channel shows, as well as Sex and the City.

    Miranda added that she thinks Raven is "endlessly talented" and that she's supported her behind the scenes for a lot of her projects like The View and the game show series 25 Words or Less. She also said she "loves That's So Raven" and believes her wife should've won countless Emmys for it.

    Closeup of Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    Miranda explained that she views her wife as more than the celebrity icon people know from TV: "She also isn't just Raven-Symoné to me. You guys must try and open your minds a little bit, and understand there is more behind people who are celebrities. There is real life here and that's why we're feeling inclined to address this."

    Closeup of Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday
    Raven-Symoné / tiktok.com

    She made it clear that she's "receiving so much hate" for something that's actually nothing but misinformation. Raven then concluded the video by telling all of the trolls, especially the ones with blue checks, to stop. She understands that people want to defend her honor and legacy, but that doesn't warrant anyone spewing disgusting comments at her wife — and I couldn't agree more.

    Closeup of Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday
    Raven-Symoné / tiktok.com

    To listen to the full message, check out their video below:

    @ravensymone

    Please stop with the death threats and miss information about @miranda v. pm. Its grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her…. Stop.

    ♬ original sound - ravensymone
    Raven-Symoné / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    StopBullying.gov is an organization that provides resources to prevent harassment and bullying against children. Stomp Out Bullying offers a free and confidential chat line here.