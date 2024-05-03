Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Maday, have had enough of the negative online comments and narrative surrounding their relationship.
They host the Tea Time with Raven and Miranda podcast together, where they discuss various random topics, while also giving listeners a sneak peek into their marriage and personal lives.
The couple has also been guests on other shows — most recently with online personality Fannita and her Bottoms Up podcast.
But in a recent TikTok, Raven let it be known that some of the comments were getting out of hand. On Thursday, the former Disney star shared a video on the social media platform, stating that Miranda has received death threats because of some of these interviews and demanded everyone stop with the disrespect.
"I'm here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs," Raven said. "It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it."
Miranda added that the responses from people online have "really become wild." She then went on to explain her comments regarding her unfamiliarity with Raven's work, prior to them getting into a relationship.
"I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That's So Raven. I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work."
Miranda added that she thinks Raven is "endlessly talented" and that she's supported her behind the scenes for a lot of her projects like The View and the game show series 25 Words or Less. She also said she "loves That's So Raven" and believes her wife should've won countless Emmys for it.
Miranda explained that she views her wife as more than the celebrity icon people know from TV: "She also isn't just Raven-Symoné to me. You guys must try and open your minds a little bit, and understand there is more behind people who are celebrities. There is real life here and that's why we're feeling inclined to address this."
She made it clear that she's "receiving so much hate" for something that's actually nothing but misinformation. Raven then concluded the video by telling all of the trolls, especially the ones with blue checks, to stop. She understands that people want to defend her honor and legacy, but that doesn't warrant anyone spewing disgusting comments at her wife — and I couldn't agree more.
StopBullying.gov is an organization that provides resources to prevent harassment and bullying against children. Stomp Out Bullying offers a free and confidential chat line here.