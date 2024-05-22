    "This Is Us" Star Niles Fitch Reunited With His TV Dad Milo Ventimiglia And More Family Members At His USC Graduation, And The Photos Are Too Cute

    Once a Pearson, always a Pearson.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This Is Us star Niles Fitch just celebrated a huge life milestone, and he was surrounded by his real and on-screen family.

    Niles Fitch wearing a Kenzo jacket and dark pants poses in front of a vertical striped background
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images

    Niles recently graduated from the University of Southern California, and on Tuesday, he shared some fun memories from the big day on Instagram.

    Niles Fitch wearing a dark suit with a shirt stands on the red carpet
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    He posted a photo in his cap and gown holding his degree with the caption, "Dad, I did it" — a sweet dedication to his father Frederick, who died from lupus when Niles was 12 years old.

    Fans, friends, and celebrities flooded his comments with congratulatory messages, including one from his This Is Us costar and on-screen mom, Mandy Moore.

    Comment by mandymooremm reads: &quot;Go Niles! Unbelievable. #proudfakemom&quot;.
    Niles Fitch / instagram.com

    Niles, who starred as a young Randall Pearson on the hit NBC show, gave his followers another sneak peek from his graduation on his Instagram story. He had his mother Nakata and younger sister Leigh by his side.

    Niles Fitch smiles at a red carpet event
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    But those weren't the only family members present. Milo Ventimiglia, who played Niles's doting father, Jack Pearson, on the show, was also in attendance, along with his fictional sister, Hannah Zeile, who played a young Kate Pearson.

    Milo Ventimiglia, Niles Fitch, and Hannah Zeile pose at Niles&#x27;s graduation ceremony
    Niles Fitch / Instagram: @nilesfitch

    Hannah shared her own version of events from that day on her Instagram, and that included the Pearsons smiling from ear-to-ear as they supported Niles. They look so proud!

    Instagram: @hannahzeilexo

    What an exciting day filled with love! I'm a sucker for a cast reunion, and this was the perfect occasion to reunite.

    Congratulations, Niles!