"This Is Us" Star Niles Fitch Reunited With His TV Dad Milo Ventimiglia And More Family Members At His USC Graduation, And The Photos Are Too Cute

This Is Us star Niles Fitch just celebrated a huge life milestone, and he was surrounded by his real and on-screen family.
Niles recently graduated from the University of Southern California, and on Tuesday, he shared some fun memories from the big day on Instagram.
He posted a photo in his cap and gown holding his degree with the caption, "Dad, I did it" — a sweet dedication to his father Frederick, who died from lupus when Niles was 12 years old.
Fans, friends, and celebrities flooded his comments with congratulatory messages, including one from his This Is Us costar and on-screen mom, Mandy Moore.
Niles, who starred as a young Randall Pearson on the hit NBC show, gave his followers another sneak peek from his graduation on his Instagram story. He had his mother Nakata and younger sister Leigh by his side.
But those weren't the only family members present. Milo Ventimiglia, who played Niles's doting father, Jack Pearson, on the show, was also in attendance, along with his fictional sister, Hannah Zeile, who played a young Kate Pearson.
Hannah shared her own version of events from that day on her Instagram, and that included the Pearsons smiling from ear-to-ear as they supported Niles. They look so proud!
What an exciting day filled with love! I'm a sucker for a cast reunion, and this was the perfect occasion to reunite.
Congratulations, Niles!