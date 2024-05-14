Nicola Coughlan Just Dropped A Huge Revelation About Her Relationship With Her "Bridgerton" Costar Luke Newton, And It Might Have Fans In Their Feelings

"He's a really special person in my life."

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

When costars have amazing chemistry on and off-screen, fans have a hard time separating what's fiction and what's fact. Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan knows all about that, and she's setting the record straight.

Nicola Coughlan posing in an elegant off-the-shoulder gown with structured details and gloves at the &#x27;Bridgerton&#x27; Netflix event
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

The Season 3 premiere of Netflix's popular historical romance drama is almost here, and its dedicated fanbase nearly lost it after getting a sneak peek of the storyline. It will focus heavily on Nicola's character, Penelope Featherington, and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

A screenshot of a social media comment expressing excitement about the tension between characters Penelope and Colin
youtube.com
Comment on social media that says, &quot;That last breathless &#x27;Penelope&#x27; is definitely NOT how you say your friend&#x27;s name, COLIN&quot;
youtube.com
One comment says, &quot;Omgooooooosh. it&#x27;s giving she fell first, he fell harder. I&#x27;m screaming&quot;
youtube.com
Comments on a social media post discussing a person&#x27;s feelings for Pen and anticipation for a reveal
youtube.com

Let's just say it's filled with a lot of yearning and possibly an answer to the "will they, won't they" trope that's been plaguing them for seasons, and people — including me — are truly excited about it.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan looking at each other with longing in a scene from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Well, the two didn't just build a connection on set; they also formed a real friendship behind the scenes, which added fuel to the fire and sparked those dating rumors.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan laughing at a Bridgerton premiere
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

During a recent interview with Extra at the series NYC premiere, Nicola addressed the online chatter and set the record straight about her relationship with Luke.

Closeup of Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan at a &quot;Bridgerton&quot; premiere
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

"We think it’s really sweet," Nicola said when asked about the dating gossip. "I think because we truly love each other.”

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

"He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him. I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale… It’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with.”

Nicola Coughlan posing in a sparkling dress with a black tie detail at an evening event
Jamie Mccarthy / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

There you have it, folks; they're just friends. But I think that should be celebrated, too. We don't give enough appreciation to platonic relationships and just how meaningful they can be.

NBC

But let's give credit where it's due. Their acting deserves applause because their chemistry translates off-screen so effortlessly. And we'll get to see more of that when Part 1 of Bridgerton's Season 3 premiere airs May 16 on Netflix.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan as Colin and Penelope in &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Liam Daniel /©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And for more Nicola, check out her full Extra interview below:

