When costars have amazing chemistry on and off-screen, fans have a hard time separating what's fiction and what's fact. Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan knows all about that, and she's setting the record straight.
The Season 3 premiere of Netflix's popular historical romance drama is almost here, and its dedicated fanbase nearly lost it after getting a sneak peek of the storyline. It will focus heavily on Nicola's character, Penelope Featherington, and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.
Let's just say it's filled with a lot of yearning and possibly an answer to the "will they, won't they" trope that's been plaguing them for seasons, and people — including me — are truly excited about it.
Well, the two didn't just build a connection on set; they also formed a real friendship behind the scenes, which added fuel to the fire and sparked those dating rumors.
During a recent interview with Extra at the series NYC premiere, Nicola addressed the online chatter and set the record straight about her relationship with Luke.
"We think it’s really sweet," Nicola said when asked about the dating gossip. "I think because we truly love each other.”
"He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him. I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale… It’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with.”
There you have it, folks; they're just friends. But I think that should be celebrated, too. We don't give enough appreciation to platonic relationships and just how meaningful they can be.
But let's give credit where it's due. Their acting deserves applause because their chemistry translates off-screen so effortlessly. And we'll get to see more of that when Part 1 of Bridgerton's Season 3 premiere airs May 16 on Netflix.
And for more Nicola, check out her full Extra interview below:
