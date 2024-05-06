    The 2024 Met Gala Is Officially Here, And People On The Internet Are Ready To Put Their Fictional Fashion Degrees To Work

    Yes, of course, there's a Miranda Priestly joke in here.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    It's the first Monday in May, so you know what that means — it's time for the 2024 Met Gala!

    E!

    The Met Gala serves as an annual fundraiser for the Museum's Costume Institute and celebrates the opening of their new exhibition — this year's exhibit is called Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

    A collection of artistic hats with various decorations displayed on a table for an exhibit
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    In connection with the exhibit, the actual theme for the 2024 gala is "The Garden of Time." So prepare to see timeless looks, florals and plants, and unique interpretations of the dress code.

    Isaac Spellman
    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    Fans of one of fashion's biggest events have already voiced their excitement. Here's what people are saying online:

    1.

    IT’S MET GALA MONDAY!! I REPEAT: IT’S MET GALA MONDAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/3OzKU0WkZe

    — Kea (@jacquemusx) May 6, 2024
    20th Century Studios / Twitter: @jacquemusx

    2.

    Girls getting ready to judge everyone's #MetGala outfits pic.twitter.com/mgMZaDull9

    — ˗ˏˋ ★ ˊˎ˗ (@jojoodiary) May 6, 2024
    Freeform / ://Twitter: @jojoodiary

    3.

    me and my non existent fashion credentials clocking in to judge all the met gala looks today pic.twitter.com/ODLcdKkh8R

    — paris rae 🍉 (@parisrae13) May 6, 2024
    DC Studio / Twitter: @parisrae13

    4.

    Dear men attending the met gala tonight pic.twitter.com/gYrmqTFO2T

    — 💫 (@heyjaeee) May 6, 2024
    Logo TV / Twitter: @heyjaeee

    5.

    i fkn love met gala day. whole tl excited. everyone ready to judge. the memes. rihanna. like this day was built for me.

    — sabrina ミ☆ (@legendarihhhh) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @legendarihhhh

    6.

    me suddenly gaining a degree in fashion now the met gala has started pic.twitter.com/dAJNYlPG0u

    — wren ⚢ (@lesdeean) May 6, 2024
    Kôdansha / Twitter: @lesdeean

    7.

    Will yall forgive me if I’m annoying about the met gala tonight I’m just deeply invested in fashion as an art and love making fun of people who can’t follow a theme for their lives

    — Imogin Joints 🎱🎱🎱 fob mpls survivor 🎱🎱🎱 (@imoginasfs) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @imoginasfs

    8.

    Me, if I was invited to the Met Gala this year pic.twitter.com/H5ZuIuuUYD

    — shy guy Eli 🥺 (@EliBelle93) May 7, 2024
    Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank / Twitter: @EliBelle93

    9.

    kendrick vs drake need to be wrapped up by tomorrow like this was fun but the met gala coming like the tl has plans booked already

    — zae (@itszaeok) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @itszaeok

    10.

    Me judging #MetGala outfits today while sitting at home with $20 dollars in my account: pic.twitter.com/Jhsa1666sC

    — Drebae (@Drebae_) May 6, 2024
    Reaction memes / Twitter: @Drebae_

    11.

    Who gays become on met gala night pic.twitter.com/KGQmigQFnv

    — 💫 (@heyjaeee) May 6, 2024
    E! Network / HBO Max/ 20th Century Studios / Logo TV / Twitter: @heyjaeee

    12.

    My poor ass judging rich people’s clothes at the #MetGala : pic.twitter.com/54G8BKgfTD

    — beyonce’s leviis 🐎 (@dbrent_) May 6, 2024
    Bravo / Twitter: @dbrent_

    13.

    not now baby mommy is busy judging the #MetGala looks pic.twitter.com/UbZQTK4ZLZ

    — ᪥ (@vampyroses) May 6, 2024
    Maxis / EA / Twitter: @vampyroses

    14.

    Me when everyone shows up at the Met gala in florals bc they took the theme “garden of time“ too literally. pic.twitter.com/2LUl1k1OiZ

    — andriana シ (@BOTTEGAHOENETA) May 6, 2024
    20th Century Studios / Twitter: @BOTTEGAHOENETA

    15.

    I am lying on my bed, in my jim-jams, resting bags of cheesy snacks on my belly, ready and waiting to judge the fashion choices of the world’s most beautiful people as they arrive at the #MetGala.

    — Kate Lister (@k8_lister) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @k8_lister

    16.

    me after giving my unfiltered uncalled for fashion critiques for tonight's met gala pic.twitter.com/igFHfrJvCA

    — Genevieve Vavance (@bussianalabeija) May 6, 2024
    VH1 / Twitter: @bussianalabeija

    17.

    idk if it’s just me but i genuinely get so excited to see met gala outfits, i think fashion is such an interesting and endless medium of art and it’s so fun

    — jaida 🩵 (@zzangmon) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @zzangmon

    18.

    me pretending to not care about beyoncé most likely skipping the met gala again so i don’t go insane pic.twitter.com/BeKVTjz3iC

    — 🌐 (@ivyonthemove) May 5, 2024
    TNT / Twitter: @ivyonthemove

    19.

    Me when I see everyone but met gala icons ignore the theme #MetGala
    pic.twitter.com/ra4rsu1yfd

    — emily :) (@Ewobbuffet) May 6, 2024
    All reaction videos / Twitter: @Ewobbuffet

    To catch all the fashion fun, tune into E! at 5:30 p.m. ET or Vogue's YouTube channel at 6 p.m. ET!

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions