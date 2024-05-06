Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
The Met Gala serves as an annual fundraiser for the Museum's Costume Institute and celebrates the opening of their new exhibition — this year's exhibit is called Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
In connection with the exhibit, the actual theme for the 2024 gala is "The Garden of Time." So prepare to see timeless looks, florals and plants, and unique interpretations of the dress code.
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions
Fans of one of fashion's biggest events have already voiced their excitement. Here's what people are saying online:
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Met Gala conversation instead
See the Discussions