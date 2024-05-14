For the first time ever, Mary J. Blige brought her Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit to New York City after spending two years in Atlanta, and it was a weekend filled with inspiration.
The three-day event, which ran from May 10–13, was a mixture of music, female empowerment, food, creativity, and laughter. There's a little something for everyone including celebrity panels and discussions with public figures, Black-owned vendors, a gospel brunch, concerts, and more.
Experiencing those panels in real time was probably my favorite moment from the summit because the talent was so diverse (chefs, entrepreneurs, entertainers, lawyers, comedians, stylists, CEOs, doctors, and more), and the advice each person gave was motivational no matter which stage of your career journey you're on.
For her panel, Mary was accompanied by her good friends Angie Martinez, Taraji P. Henson, and Tasha Smith for a girls' chat about the importance of sisterhood/friendship, giving yourself grace, and taking chances.
Throughout their discussion, the crowd erupted in applause, tears, and giggles, showing just how much the powerful messages resonated with everyone. Mary herself also spoke about the importance of not letting others dictate who you are.
"Your gift is not what everybody wants you to be," Mary said during her panel discussion. "Your gift is whatever you are."
It was truly impossible to walk away from this event without feeling like I could conquer the world. The love in the room was palpable, and I can't wait to experience it again!
Until next year...