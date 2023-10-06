Martin Scorsese's Gen Z Daughter Got Him To Guess The Meaning Of Popular Slang, And He Did Surprisingly Well

Different generations are exposed to different societal norms, distinct fashions, and popular colloquialisms, but that doesn't mean things don't overlap.
So, Francesca Scorsese (Gen Z) put her dad, iconic film director Martin Scorsese (Silent Generation), to the test to see just how much he's learned from younger generations, specifically the meaning of current slang terms.
On Thursday, Francesca shared the fun video to her TikTok. "I'm going to ask you to guess what specific slang terms mean," Francesca told her 80-year-old father. "And then I'll give you a sentence."
The majority of the words were created and popularized in Black culture, as well as Black ballroom culture. Here's how he did:
Term: Tea; Francesca's sentence: "I'm going to spill the tea."
Martin's guess: "That means you're going to tell all you know."
Term: Ick; Francesca's sentence: "He clapped when the plane landed and that gave me the ick."
Martin's guess: "You were thoroughly repulsed by it."
Term: Sneaky link; Francesca's sentence: "I would not tell you about my sneaky links."
Martin's guess: "These are personal peccadillos, that you may have."
Martin ended up getting that one wrong, so Francesca explained that it refers to a booty-call for a specific person, to which Martin responded in shock, "Oh, really? We never saw specific people in my day."
As the video went on, Francesca even tried to use personal examples from Martin's career to help him get a better understanding of the terms when he struggled to grasp the concept. Like with "slept on," Francesca said, "The King of Comedy was slept on."
After hearing that clue, Martin decided to get a few things off his chest: "Ugh, people hated it when it came out. No, it was the flop of the year. That's what it was called on Entertainment Tonight on New Year's Eve '83/'84. It's okay. It's alright."
Overall, I think Martin did considerably well with the test. Francesca had a full list of words and phrases for him, and he gave it his best shot.
To see the daddy-daughter duo in action, check out the full TikTok video below.