    Martin Scorsese's Gen Z Daughter Got Him To Guess The Meaning Of Popular Slang, And He Did Surprisingly Well

    "I'm going to spill the tea."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Different generations are exposed to different societal norms, distinct fashions, and popular colloquialisms, but that doesn't mean things don't overlap.

    NBC

    So, Francesca Scorsese (Gen Z) put her dad, iconic film director Martin Scorsese (Silent Generation), to the test to see just how much he's learned from younger generations, specifically the meaning of current slang terms.

    closeup of two at an event
    Rob Kim / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

    On Thursday, Francesca shared the fun video to her TikTok. "I'm going to ask you to guess what specific slang terms mean," Francesca told her 80-year-old father. "And then I'll give you a sentence."

    her and her dad in the video
    Francesca Scorsese / tiktok.com

    The majority of the words were created and popularized in Black culture, as well as Black ballroom culture. Here's how he did:

    Term: Tea; Francesca's sentence: "I'm going to spill the tea."

    martin in the video
    Francesca Scorsese / tiktok.com

    Martin's guess: "That means you're going to tell all you know."

    Francesca Scorsese / tiktok.com

    This was the first word Francesca gave Martin, and it was so cute to see how proud he was of himself that he got it correct.

    Term: Ick; Francesca's sentence: "He clapped when the plane landed and that gave me the ick."

    Francesca Scorsese / tiktok.com

    Martin's guess: "You were thoroughly repulsed by it."

    Francesca Scorsese / tiktok.com

    Right again, Martin!

    Term: Sneaky link; Francesca's sentence: "I would not tell you about my sneaky links."

    Francesca Scorsese / tiktok.com

    Martin's guess: "These are personal peccadillos, that you may have."

    martin with an x over his head
    Francesca Scorsese / tiktok.com

    Martin ended up getting that one wrong, so Francesca explained that it refers to a booty-call for a specific person, to which Martin responded in shock, "Oh, really? We never saw specific people in my day."

    Francesca Scorsese / tiktok.com

    "Alright, you got a nice little variety," Francesca added. And her dad replied, "Yeah."

    As the video went on, Francesca even tried to use personal examples from Martin's career to help him get a better understanding of the terms when he struggled to grasp the concept. Like with "slept on," Francesca said, "The King of Comedy was slept on."

    martin in thought
    Francesca Scorsese / tiktok.com

    After hearing that clue, Martin decided to get a few things off his chest: "Ugh, people hated it when it came out. No, it was the flop of the year. That's what it was called on Entertainment Tonight on New Year's Eve '83/'84. It's okay. It's alright."

    Francesca Scorsese / tiktok.com

    Overall, I think Martin did considerably well with the test. Francesca had a full list of words and phrases for him, and he gave it his best shot.

    closeup of the two at an event
    Rob Kim / Getty Images

    To see the daddy-daughter duo in action, check out the full TikTok video below.

    Francesca Scorsese / tiktok.com