Marlon Wayans is a proud dad, and he opening up about the personal acceptance journey he experienced after learning his child is transgender.
Marlon fathers three children, including his two sons Kai, 24, and Shawn, 22, from his previous relationship with Angela Zackery, and an 18-month-old daughter named Axl, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Moreland.
The actor and comedian is gearing up for the release of his upcoming standup special Good Grief, where he speaks candidly about family life and its challenges.
Back in November, Marlon opened up about his son Kai's transition and his personal journey navigating that change. "I have a daughter that transitioned into a son," Marlon told The Breakfast Club. "My daughter Amai is now Kai, and so, I talk about the transition. Not his…their transition but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance.”
During a recent interview with People, Marlon discussed how being vulnerable in his new comedy special felt like a form of therapy for him. He said his transition from "defiance to acceptance" took about a week, but boy, did he learn a lot about himself and Kai during that week.
"In that week, I grew the most that I ever did in my life," Marlon told People. "You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love. At the end of the day, in my heart, the only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy.”
Marlon added that he hopes to gift audiences with laughter and some life lessons through his standup. His kids are okay with their dad speaking about their personal life (to a certain extent, of course).
And this isn't the first time Marlon advocated for his son Kai. Back in 2019, the Air star shared a beautiful post during Pride month and shut down all trolls spewing negativity in his comments.
Cheers for healthy parenting and for Marlon being able to admit that it isn't always easy! His standup special Good Grief premieres June 4 on Prime Video.
Peer-support services are available at the Trans Lifeline. You can call the hotline at 1-877-565-8860.