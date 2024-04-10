Lenny Kravitz's Unusual Workout Attire Is Actually Very On Brand For Him, And People Are Loving It

Lenny's gonna Lenny!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Lenny Kravitz has always moved to the beat of his own drum when it comes to his personal style, music, and as we most recently found out, his gym aesthetic.

Closeup of Lenny Kravitz
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

On Tuesday, Lenny shared a video to his Instagram and Twitter accounts, showing him working out intensely with a trainer while doing barbell sit-ups.

Screenshot from Lenny Kravitz&#x27;s workout video
Lenny Kravitz / instagram.com

The video was accompanied by this positive caption, "Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!"

Closeup of Lenny Kravitz
Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

The post had a lot of people talking, both celebrities and fans alike. But it wasn't his form or the amount of weights he was lifting that had people intrigued — it was his choice of fashion.

Closeup of Lenny Kravitz
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The revered musician, who was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, rocked a mesh top with leather pants, boots, and a pair of sunglasses to his workout session. And it didn't slow him down one bit.

Screenshot from Lenny Kravitz&#x27;s workout video
Lenny Kravitz / instagram.com

Instead of shock, the majority of his comments were filled with sentiments of just how on brand this was for the "Fly Away" singer:

Tweet mentioning a man wearing boots and leather pants during a workout, emphasizing it&#x27;s on-brand with fire emojis for emphasis
Lenny Kravitz / instagram.com
Person in sunglasses, mesh top, and leather pants posing to imply a workout. Expresses a rockstar vibe
x.com
Willow Smith comments on a post, mentioning her workout outfit is hard, with a like count
Lenny Kravitz / instagram.com
Tweet by @QondiNiti praising Lenny Kravitz for his distinct style of working out in leather pants, boots, and shades
x.com
The image displays a social media comment by user &quot;wizkhalifa&quot; saying &quot;Damn bro i need better gym fits ?&quot; with 1,966 likes
Lenny Kravitz / instagram.com
Tweet by Johnta Austin remarking on Lenny&#x27;s age nearing 60, prompting a personal call to action for fitness
x.com
Comment by r.h. sin: &quot;Lenny is himself at all times.&quot; with likes and reply count
Lenny Kravitz / instagram.com
Tweet: User comments on the unique experience of minding their business near Lenny Kravitz working out
x.com
Comment on a post praising Lenny Kravitz, noted for leather pants, with a flame emoji sequence
Lenny Kravitz / instagram.com

I don't know about you, but this put a smile on my face. You can check out Lenny's full workout below: