On Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly sat down with Henry to talk about his latest projects and life in general. But when they moved toward the topic of acceptable breakfast meals, things unexpectedly got a little X-rated.
The Crazy Rich Asians star asked if a pastrami sandwich was considered a normal breakfast meal in America. Kelly confirmed that it wasn't a typical choice.
"This morning I actually went for a pastrami sandwich," Henry told Kelly. "Is that, like, a morning thing to do for New Yorkers? No? Okay, so that's a faux pas?"
"I called my friend and said, 'Oh, I'm having breakfast. I'm getting a pastrami sandwich.' He's like, 'That is the strangest thing. That's weird — meat first thing in the morning...no good.'"
In an attempt to make him feel better about his decision, Kelly reminded him that it is common for people to eat meat early in the day. She even gave the popular brunch dish steak and eggs as an example.
"Yeah, I don't mind meat in the morning," Kelly added. The singer immediately realized how that could be misconstrued as a sexual innuendo, which led to instant regret.
Despite Kelly's embarrassment, Henry couldn't stop laughing as he watched Kelly squirm in her seat. She cringed and nearly walked off the stage.
And while he laughed, all Kelly could do was this:
"We gotta get a fan for you, Kelly," Henry joked. "You're looking a little hot."
But, like the champ she is, Kelly owned the moment: "Are you serious? Those are the words I chose? I was like, 'Did I just say that?'"