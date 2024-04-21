    Kelly Clarkson Nearly Walked Off Stage After She Unintentionally Made A Sexual Remark About Meat To Henry Golding, Who Couldn't Help But Laugh

    Morgan Murrell
    Kelly Clarkson might still be blushing after this hilarious, accidental cheeky moment with Henry Golding.

    Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
    On Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly sat down with Henry to talk about his latest projects and life in general. But when they moved toward the topic of acceptable breakfast meals, things unexpectedly got a little X-rated.

    Henry Golding and Kelly Clarkson on &quot;The Kelly Clarkson Show&quot;
    The Crazy Rich Asians star asked if a pastrami sandwich was considered a normal breakfast meal in America. Kelly confirmed that it wasn't a typical choice.

    Henry Golding smiles in a blue blazer on &#x27;The Kelly Clarkson Show&#x27;
    "This morning I actually went for a pastrami sandwich," Henry told Kelly. "Is that, like, a morning thing to do for New Yorkers? No? Okay, so that's a faux pas?"

    Henry Golding, in a blue suit, chatting with Kelly Clarkson on her show set
    "I called my friend and said, 'Oh, I'm having breakfast. I'm getting a pastrami sandwich.' He's like, 'That is the strangest thing. That's weird — meat first thing in the morning...no good.'"

    Henry Golding and Kelly Clarkson in conversation
    In an attempt to make him feel better about his decision, Kelly reminded him that it is common for people to eat meat early in the day. She even gave the popular brunch dish steak and eggs as an example.

    Kelly Clarkson interviewing a guest on her talk show
    "Yeah, I don't mind meat in the morning," Kelly added. The singer immediately realized how that could be misconstrued as a sexual innuendo, which led to instant regret.

    Henry Golding and Kelly Clarkson in conversation
    Despite Kelly's embarrassment, Henry couldn't stop laughing as he watched Kelly squirm in her seat. She cringed and nearly walked off the stage.

    Closeup of Henry Golding laughing
    And while he laughed, all Kelly could do was this:

    Screenshot from &quot;The Kelly Clarkson Show&quot;
    "We gotta get a fan for you, Kelly," Henry joked. "You're looking a little hot."

    Henry Golding smiling during an interview, wearing a blue blazer and white shirt
    But, like the champ she is, Kelly owned the moment: "Are you serious? Those are the words I chose? I was like, 'Did I just say that?'"

    Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
