Ovaries Are Exploding Across Twitter After John Boyega Posted This Thirst Trap

"Ovaries are crying everywhere right now."

Morgan Murrell
On Thursday, John Boyega blessed my Twitter timeline with this photo of him eating Nigerian jollof.

&quot;Rest and jollof is my mantra&quot;- John Boyega
"Rest and jollof is my mantra"- John Boyega

To the untrained eye, this might look like your average picture, but no, no, no. This is prime thirst trapping at its best. A whole snack eating a snack, if you will.

I mean LOOK AT THESE PROPORTIONS!!

But I wasn&#x27;t the only one wiping drool from my mouth.
But I wasn't the only one wiping drool from my mouth.

1. Here's what 15 of my fellow thirst-trapped comrades on Twitter had to say:

@JohnBoyega You getting mighty THICC John 👀
@JohnBoyega You getting mighty THICC John 👀

2.

that john boyega photo whooo lord
that john boyega photo whooo lord

3.

@JohnBoyega I always try to hard not to thirst-tweet, but honestly, man: how dare you be this fine?
@JohnBoyega I always try to hard not to thirst-tweet, but honestly, man: how dare you be this fine?

4.

@JohnBoyega
@JohnBoyega

5.

@JohnBoyega which ones the meal??? 😫
@JohnBoyega which ones the meal??? 😫

6.

@JohnBoyega
@JohnBoyega

7.

@JohnBoyega A R M S. That’s it😂 that’s all I have to contribute
@JohnBoyega A R M S. That’s it😂 that’s all I have to contribute

8.

@JohnBoyega Okay! Swolly McSwolly-son.
@JohnBoyega Okay! Swolly McSwolly-son.

9.

john boyega has the nicest arms strangle me mayhaps?
john boyega has the nicest arms strangle me mayhaps?

10.

john boyega and his dedication to getting thicc is saving my life
john boyega and his dedication to getting thicc is saving my life

11.

@JohnBoyega
@JohnBoyega

12.

Guys..... when did John Boyega get fine like this? Am I late?! https://t.co/XbPPKY6ZFN
Guys..... when did John Boyega get fine like this? Am I late?! https://t.co/XbPPKY6ZFN

13.

@JohnBoyega
@JohnBoyega

14.

@JohnBoyega snap me in half please
@JohnBoyega snap me in half please

15.

@JohnBoyega Oh, okay then, just go ahead and hit them with the braids and jollof combo. Ovaries are crying everywhere rn.
@JohnBoyega Oh, okay then, just go ahead and hit them with the braids and jollof combo. Ovaries are crying everywhere rn.

Still thirsty? Be sure to watch our video with John Boyega as he reads thirst tweets with Oscar Isaacs.

