    People On Instagram Were Really Confused By This Throwback Picture Of Joey King Because They All Thought She Was Hugging Herself

    "I'M SO CONFUSED!"

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Joey King had her fans seeing double with a throwback family photo!

    Close-up of Joey at a media event
    Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    Last week, Joey shared a birthday appreciation post for her older sister, fellow actor Hunter King. But the photo caused nothing but confusion and a whole lot of squinting in the comments section.

    Close-up of Joey and Hunter at a media event
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    This was the photo in question. Joey wrote, "Happy 30th birthday to my angel of a sister @hunterking. I was probably 9 in this photo and you 15."

    She continued, "You were my best friend and you always will be. We may not look like this anymore, but my excitement for every time we hang out is just the same as when I was 9. I love you, happy happy birthday."

    Joey and Hunter sitting together
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Film Independent

    Well, fans immediately flooded her comments with remarks like this:

    Comments: &quot;I just spent a minute trying to figure out which one is you,&quot; &quot;What, how is that onot big you and small you im so confused,&quot; and &quot;Thought you were hugging yourself in one of those older younger kinda pics!!&quot;
    Joey King / Via Instagram: @joeyking

    This:

    Comments: &quot;your mom really had the same kid twice,&quot; &quot;Are yall twins just born in a different year,&quot; &quot;Omgg I didn&#x27;t recognize which one was who I&#x27;m dead,&quot; and &quot;Literally looks like you now&quot;
    Joey King / Via Instagram: @joeyking

    This:

    Comments: &quot;I got so confused I was like did Joey have a kid&quot; and &quot;so you stole her face when you grew up! happy birthday to her&quot;
    Joey King / Via Instagram: @joeyking

    And this:

    &quot;That&#x27;s legit you standing next to your grownup self,&quot; &quot;Literally Ramona &amp;amp; Beezus,&quot; &quot;You two are twins! At first I thought this was photoshopped and they were both you,&quot; Sooo sweet,&quot; and &quot;Elle from the kissing booth is with Romona happy birthday to her&quot;
    Joey King / Via Instagram: @joeyking

    Honestly, I don't blame them! I also did a double take at the Instagram picture before fully reading her birthday caption. The King genes are strong!

    Close-up of Joey and Hunter
    Araya Doheny / WireImage / Getty Images

    Okay, now I want to know what you think. Did Joey's throwback take you by surprise as well? Let me know in the comments!