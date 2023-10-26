People On Instagram Were Really Confused By This Throwback Picture Of Joey King Because They All Thought She Was Hugging Herself

Joey King had her fans seeing double with a throwback family photo!
Last week, Joey shared a birthday appreciation post for her older sister, fellow actor Hunter King. But the photo caused nothing but confusion and a whole lot of squinting in the comments section.
This was the photo in question. Joey wrote, "Happy 30th birthday to my angel of a sister @hunterking. I was probably 9 in this photo and you 15."
She continued, "You were my best friend and you always will be. We may not look like this anymore, but my excitement for every time we hang out is just the same as when I was 9. I love you, happy happy birthday."
Well, fans immediately flooded her comments with remarks like this:
This:
This:
And this:
Honestly, I don't blame them! I also did a double take at the Instagram picture before fully reading her birthday caption. The King genes are strong!
Okay, now I want to know what you think. Did Joey's throwback take you by surprise as well? Let me know in the comments!