We visited the Trombone Shorty Academy , which is a program that spotlights and educates the next generation of musically gifted kids. It acts as an afterschool program for these students, who then get to potentionally perform in big shows around the city. The talent in this room was incredible! I can't sing, and the furthest I got with an instrument was the recorder that every child in my school received for music class and about one month of playing the clarinet.