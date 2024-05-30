Whenever I'd hear people talk about New Orleans, the main thing they'd rave about is the food. NOLA is known for their gumbo, crawfish, beignets, jambalaya, and more. Unfortunately, I was cursed with a seafood allergy, but the foodie in me couldn't wait to taste my way through the city. To top it off, I was also really excited to hear one of my favorite accents in the world.