Hey! My name is Morgan, and I work for BuzzFeed as the senior Black culture editor and an entertainment reporter. When I'm not discussing pop culture ad nauseam, I'm gushing about ways to fill my stomach with different foods and travel to new places.
Well, I was able to check off two things from the latter when I was invited to travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, for the first time to catch the city's annual Jazz & Heritage Festival and Shorty Fest (and eat lots of incredible food) a few weeks ago.
Whenever I'd hear people talk about New Orleans, the main thing they'd rave about is the food. NOLA is known for their gumbo, crawfish, beignets, jambalaya, and more. Unfortunately, I was cursed with a seafood allergy, but the foodie in me couldn't wait to taste my way through the city. To top it off, I was also really excited to hear one of my favorite accents in the world.
Here's a little look inside my trip. Let's start with where I stayed: