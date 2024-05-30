Skip To Content
    I Popped My New Orleans Cherry And It Was Everything I Thought It Would Be And More — From Beignets To Bourbon Street

    Falling in love with a city never felt so easy.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hey! My name is Morgan, and I work for BuzzFeed as the senior Black culture editor and an entertainment reporter. When I'm not discussing pop culture ad nauseam, I'm gushing about ways to fill my stomach with different foods and travel to new places.

    Woman at VMAs on blue carpet with BuzzFeed mic, wearing a fitted, patterned sleeveless dress, smiling and posing for the camera
    Morgan Murrell

    Well, I was able to check off two things from the latter when I was invited to travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, for the first time to catch the city's annual Jazz & Heritage Festival and Shorty Fest (and eat lots of incredible food) a few weeks ago.

    Highway view showing Interstate 10 East sign directing to New Orleans Business District. Multiple cars driving in both lanes
    Morgan Murrell

    The trip included a test drive of Acura's new electric SUV — which we'll get to a little later — which only sweetened the entire experience.

    Note: BuzzFeed was provided this trip free of charge, though we were under no obligation to provide a positive review.

    Whenever I'd hear people talk about New Orleans, the main thing they'd rave about is the food. NOLA is known for their gumbo, crawfish, beignets, jambalaya, and more. Unfortunately, I was cursed with a seafood allergy, but the foodie in me couldn't wait to taste my way through the city. To top it off, I was also really excited to hear one of my favorite accents in the world.

    Showtime

    Here's a little look inside my trip. Let's start with where I stayed:

    I stayed in the heart of downtown New Orleans at The Windsor Court. I was enamored with the Britsh-inspired decor, the spacious suite-like rooms, and the excellent service. I kid you not, I was always greeted with a smile, and all my questions were met with enthusiastic responses.

    The luxury accommodations came equipped with equally cool amenities, and my first stop was the pool...and, more importantly, the pool bar.

    A luxurious hotel lobby with elegant seating, lavish decor, and a man sitting on a couch. Below, an outdoor pool area with lounge chairs and city buildings in the background
    Morgan Murrell

    The location was also perfect because I was able to explore the Central Business District, the French Quarters, and other surrounding areas.

    Top image shows Jackson Square in New Orleans, featuring horse-drawn carriages and St. Louis Cathedral. Bottom image shows the Mississippi River and New Orleans skyline
    Morgan Murrell

    What Did I Do:

    We visited the Trombone Shorty Academy, which is a program that spotlights and educates the next generation of musically gifted kids. It acts as an afterschool program for these students, who then get to potentionally perform in big shows around the city. The talent in this room was incredible! I can't sing, and the furthest I got with an instrument was the recorder that every child in my school received for music class and about one month of playing the clarinet.

    A group of young musicians practice in a room, each playing brass instruments such as trumpets and trombones. A music practice session is underway
    Katie Sikora Photography / Instagram: @katie.sik

    The academy was founded by musician Troy Andrews, who's widely known by his nickname Trombone Shorty — you can probably guess which instrument he plays. Trombone uses his passion for his artistry and mentorship to give the youth opportunities to perfect their craft and spread their talent around the city.

    Man in a white tank top and metallic pants plays a trombone on stage at a jazz festival
    Douglas Mason / WireImage / Getty Images

    What we sat at the Acadeny was a teaser for what was to come: Shorty Fest. Both the academy and the music festival are epicenters for creativity. I was forced to pick my jaw up off the floor multiple times while sitting in the audience. The Trombone Shorty Academy, Sun Ra Arkestra, and more artists put on an unforgettable show.

    Musician plays saxophone at nightclub. Poster advertises Shorty Fest concert, featuring Trombone Shorty, Galactic, and Sun Ra Arkestra on April 29, 2022, at Tipitina&#x27;s
    Katie Sikora Photography / Instagram: @katie.sik

    But the weekend of music didn't stop there. We also attended the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, a meeting ground for thousands looking to experience musicians from multiple genres, unique artwork, one-of-a-kind jewelry vendors, and, of course, food! I tried to get my hands on some praline beignets, but maybe I'll have better luck next time.

    A large crowd enjoys an outdoor music festival. Nearby, a woman in a black dress poses near a giant grasshopper sculpture on a teacup
    Morgan Murrell

    Nearly half a million people attended this year's festivities, which was the festival's second-highest attendance count, just behind their 2001 record of 600,000. In 2023, more than 460,000 people came out to enjoy the celebration of music and culture. This year was also filled with several big-name guests and performers, including The Rolling Stones, Queen Latifah, Fantasia, Jon Batiste, Christ Stapleton, Irma Thomas, Foo Fighters, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and many more.

    A woman wearing a loose, patterned outfit sings passionately into a microphone during a performance on stage
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    And could I really consider myself a NOLA tourist if I didn't visit Bourbon Street? It was 13 blocks of debauchery, dancing, and drinks. With a "hand grenade" (popular street drink) in my grips, I took on the night! For those who didn't know, NOLA is one of the few "open container" cities in the United States.

    Person holding a Mardi Gras mask in front of a New Orleans fire truck; Street scene in New Orleans with people walking and neon signs
    Morgan Murrell

    We topped off the trip by test-driving Acura's most powerful SUV yet, the new all-electric ZDX Type S. I've never really been an EV girl, but between the super cool dash and wild features (like a handsfree driving assistant that allowed the car to drive itself — switching lanes and all), driving this one really made me reconsider. Another way to easily sell me on a car is to have a sunroof/moonroof, and the ZDX Type S had it all!

    A woman poses beside a gold Acura car on a scenic outdoor road. Below, an assortment of Acura cars are displayed on a brick path in a city setting
    Morgan Murrell / Katie Sikora Photography / Instagram: @katie.sik

    Because I'm an anxious girly, the driving assistant probably wouldn't be something I'd use often...but overall, I truly enjoyed the experience. Acura just earned themselves a new EV fan.

    Where Did I Eat:

    Cafe du Monde: I couldn't come to New Orleans without trying one of their most-talked-about delicacies — a beignet. I asked locals and checked TikTok to see which establishment had the best beignets. There were so many places to choose from, but I ultimately landed on the iconic Cafe du Monde, which has been selling café au laits, chicory coffee, and beignets since 1862. The line to get my hands on these pastries was out poured onto the sidewalk, but I finally got a bag. They were so yummy and basically reminded me of a thicker funnel cake.

    Woman holding beignet and leaning on table with Café Du Monde paper bag in front of her in a bright room
    Morgan Murrell

    The Windsor Court: I had my first NOLA meal at my hotel. This was also where I ate breakfast for the majority of my days. Acura hosted a meet-and-greet dinner for the team and press. It was so fun learning about everyone's background and getting to see their personalities shine in a less professional setting. I had an IPA-braised short rib with carrot puree, lentils, and roasted broccoli rabe that made my mouth water.

    Menu from an Acura event on April 14, 2022, and a plated entrée featuring a meat dish with sauce, greens, and a garnish
    Morgan Murrell

    GW Fins: Although they specialize in fine seafood dining, my allergies prevented me from partaking, but that didn't stop my stomach from applauding everything I fed it. I indulged in the crispy pork belly, spinach and goat cheese salad, a center-cut filet with Yukon potatoes, and a delicious salty malty ice cream pie.

    Morgan Murrell

    Pardos: When I tell you I licked my plates clean at this place! For me, the potato gnocchi was the star of the show. Still, that dish was closely followed by the sundried tomato pesto pasta, Pardo's nachos, house truffle fries, baby arugula and pear salad, and the rich flavor in the creme brulée. I made sure to thank the chef because my taste buds were already doing so.

    Morgan Murrell

    I had such a fun time in "The Big Easy" and I'm already planning my return, because there's so much more I want to experience. I'm definitely going to eat my way through the city, go on several adventure tours (swamp, ghost, etc.), visit some museums, attend more live music shows, and more!

    Woman taking a selfie with a cityscape backdrop, featuring tall buildings
    Morgan Murrell

    This city is filled with so much culture and history, and I'm dying to immerse myself in it once more.

    Have you been to New Orleans? Tell me what I should do/see and where I should eat for my next trip!