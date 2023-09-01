Gwyneth Paltrow spoke candidly about her experience becoming a stepmother to husband Brad Falchuk's two kids, and the honesty is refreshing.
During a lengthy and hilariously chaotic Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, the Goop founder answered a question about her experience as a stepmom.
Brad, who's widely known for co-creating shows like Glee, American Horror Story, and Pose, has two children from a previous marriage: 19-year-old daughter Isabella and 17-year-old son Brody.
Gwyneth, on the other hand, shares two children with her ex-husband, Chris Martin: 19-year-old Apple and 17-year-old Moses.
Gwyneth admitted that she found it "really hard at first" to take on the role of stepmom to Brad's kids, who just so happen to be the same age as her kids.
"You know, there’s no book on this; nobody tells us what to do," Gwyneth said on her Instagram. "And in fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light."
She added, "So it’s kind of like trying to avoid land mines. And then you’re going into a family with dynamics. And there’s all kinds of fear around loss and what does this person mean?"
But everything changed once Gwyneth fully embraced the idea of being a bonus mom by adopting the mentality that her "stepkids were [her] kids."
"But for myself, the minute I decided, and fully embodied the idea that my stepkids were my kids and I love them just as much..."
"...and I gave them the same rules and boundaries, and just kind of wholeheartedly went for it, then the easier the whole thing got. And now it’s pretty great."