    Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert Skipped Game 2 Of The Playoffs To Witness The Birth Of His First Child, And Now He's Receiving Backlash From Other NBA Stars

    Umm...well, that's a hot take.

    Apparently, the birth of your child is a horrible excuse to miss work, at least that's what Gilbert Arenas thinks when it comes to professional basketball.

    During a recent episode of his YouTube series Gil's Arena, the former NBA star discussed his disapproval of Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert missing a playoff game for the birth of his first child.

    Rudy and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla welcomed a baby boy on May 6, just hours before he was expected to hit the court for Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets.

    Rudy, who was just named Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time, was listed as "questionable" for his team's injury report and ultimately did not play because he didn't think he'd be able to travel back.

    Rudy's flight was reportedly delayed due to weather conditions, which also prevented him from playing in the game.

    Well, Gilbert felt Rudy's absence and let the world know he wasn't okay with it. He jokingly asked if the baby was born in France, Rudy's home country, to see why he wouldn't be able to return in time for tip-off.

    "It’s a baby, bro," Gilbert said. "It’s gonna be there when you get back, we hope. I’m just saying, the baby, whatever you think you about to do, he's going to be asleep."

    One of his cohosts chimed in, telling Gilbert how important skin-to-skin contact is for newborns. Gilbert, however, thought he could've experienced skin-to-skin with his child in two days, when he didn't have a game.

    "I get you want to be with your wife and smile and stuff, and your good NBA healthcare insurance, it’s because of you playing."

    He went on to say that his teammates won't respect him for missing the game to be with his girlfriend and their baby. Instead, he thinks Rudy should have played the game and visited the hospital afterward, since Julia would "still be in the hospital, anyway."

    But it turns out, Gilbert wasn't the only one to mock Rudy for his decision. Golden State Warriors forward, Draymond Green, also had a lot to say on his podcast The Draymond Green Show.

    "I'm a father of four," Draymond said. "I love my kids and I love my wife, but she's going to have to hold off for me just a few more hours for a playoff game."

    "So when I heard Rudy wasn't going to play, I was like, 'Wow.' To me, it almost felt as if you were almost cashing it in, like, 'We won Game 1,' because my first immediate question was if they lost Game 1, would the approach be the same?"

    Rudy has yet to address the criticism he's received for supporting his girlfriend during childbirth, but as far as I'm concerned, he made the right choice.

    But I'm not the only one who thinks so. Some people online agreed with Gilbert and Draymond, while others praised Rudy for putting his family first:

    There isn’t a single job I would have been okay with missing the birth of my children for.

    I applaud Rudy Gobert for truly knowing what is important in life.

    This is loser energy by Gilbert Arenas. https://t.co/8afYDdkObH

    At the end of the day, the Timberwolves ended up winning Game 2 against the Nuggets with a 106–80 score, and Rudy got to experience the birth of his first child — sounds like a win-win to me.